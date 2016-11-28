Ballot breakdown: Butler, South Carolina enter men's fray
A look at how UI basketball beat writer Scott Richey's polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Kentucky 1
2. Kansas 3
3. Duke 4
4. Villanova 6
5. North Carolina 7
6. Virginia 8
7. Xavier 10
8. Baylor 15
9. Gonzaga 13
10. Creighton 14
11. Indiana 2
12. Arizona 5
13. Saint Mary’s 11
14. Louisville 12
15. Purdue 16
16. UCLA 24
17. South Carolina —
18. Butler —
19. Oregon 9
20. Wisconsin 20
21. Rhode Island 21
22. West Virginia 22
23. Iowa State 25
24. Florida State 19
25. Southern Cal —
Associated Press Men's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Kentucky 1
2. Villanova 3
3. North Carolina 4
4. Kansas 5
5. Duke 6
6. Virginia 7
7. Xavier 9
8. Gonzaga 11
9. Baylor 20
10. Creighton 12
11. UCLA 14
12. Saint Mary’s 15
13. Indiana 3
14. Louisville 10
15. Purdue 17
16. Arizona 8
17. Wisconsin 16
18. Butler —
19. Iowa State 21
20. South Carolina —
21. Rhode Island 23
22. Syracuse 18
23. Oregon 13
24. Florida —
25. West Virginia 19
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Don’t expect one team to run away with this season (unless Duke gets all its guys healthy). Parity seems to be the prevailing theme in the early stages of the season, and that meant a few newbies on the ballot this week. Hard to keep undefeated South Carolina and Butler outside the Top 25 with the Gamecocks knocking off two ranked opponents and the Bulldogs taking down Arizona.
Richey's Women's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Notre Dame 1
2. Connecticut 2
3. South Carolina 3
4. Baylor 4
5. Maryland 6
6. Mississippi State 7
7. Louisville 5
8. Ohio State 8
9. Florida State 9
10. Oklahoma 10
11. UCLA 12
12. Stanford 13
13. Florida 11
14. Washington 17
15. DePaul 18
16. Colorado 22
17. Kentucky 24
18. Miami 25
19. West Virginia —
20. Virginia Tech —
21. Georgia Tech —
22. South Florida —
23. Kansas State —
24. Marquette 23
25. Oregon State 16
Associated Press Women's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Notre Dame 1
2. Connecticut 2
3. South Carolina 3
4. Baylor 5
5. Maryland 6
6. Mississippi State 7
7. Louisville 4
8. Florida State 10
9. Ohio State 8
10. UCLA 9
11. Stanford 11
12. Oklahoma 13
13. Washington 15
14. Texas 14
15. DePaul 18
16. West Virginia 19
17. Kentucky 20
18. Miami 21
19. Florida 16
20. Syracuse 11
21. Colorado —
22. Tennessee 17
23. Auburn —
24. Oregon State 22
25. Texas A&M —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Washington rode Kelsey Plum’s hot hand to last year’s Final Four, and the All-American guard already has a pair of 30-point games to go with the 44 she dropped on Seattle on Saturday. Making the Huskies even more dangerous has been the addition of three-point threat Natalie Romeo (26 of 56 in seven games), who transferred from Nebraska and was declared immediately eligible.
