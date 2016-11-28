Ballot breakdown: Butler, South Carolina enter men's fray

Other Related Content Tate: Even most ardent Illini fans about fed up

A look at how UI basketball beat writer Scott Richey's polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Kentucky 1

2. Kansas 3

3. Duke 4

4. Villanova 6

5. North Carolina 7

6. Virginia 8

7. Xavier 10

8. Baylor 15

9. Gonzaga 13

10. Creighton 14

11. Indiana 2

12. Arizona 5

13. Saint Mary’s 11

14. Louisville 12

15. Purdue 16

16. UCLA 24

17. South Carolina —

18. Butler —

19. Oregon 9

20. Wisconsin 20

21. Rhode Island 21

22. West Virginia 22

23. Iowa State 25

24. Florida State 19

25. Southern Cal —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Kentucky 1

2. Villanova 3

3. North Carolina 4

4. Kansas 5

5. Duke 6

6. Virginia 7

7. Xavier 9

8. Gonzaga 11

9. Baylor 20

10. Creighton 12

11. UCLA 14

12. Saint Mary’s 15

13. Indiana 3

14. Louisville 10

15. Purdue 17

16. Arizona 8

17. Wisconsin 16

18. Butler —

19. Iowa State 21

20. South Carolina —

21. Rhode Island 23

22. Syracuse 18

23. Oregon 13

24. Florida —

25. West Virginia 19

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Don’t expect one team to run away with this season (unless Duke gets all its guys healthy). Parity seems to be the prevailing theme in the early stages of the season, and that meant a few newbies on the ballot this week. Hard to keep undefeated South Carolina and Butler outside the Top 25 with the Gamecocks knocking off two ranked opponents and the Bulldogs taking down Arizona.

Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Notre Dame 1

2. Connecticut 2

3. South Carolina 3

4. Baylor 4

5. Maryland 6

6. Mississippi State 7

7. Louisville 5

8. Ohio State 8

9. Florida State 9

10. Oklahoma 10

11. UCLA 12

12. Stanford 13

13. Florida 11

14. Washington 17

15. DePaul 18

16. Colorado 22

17. Kentucky 24

18. Miami 25

19. West Virginia —

20. Virginia Tech —

21. Georgia Tech —

22. South Florida —

23. Kansas State —

24. Marquette 23

25. Oregon State 16

Associated Press Women's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Notre Dame 1

2. Connecticut 2

3. South Carolina 3

4. Baylor 5

5. Maryland 6

6. Mississippi State 7

7. Louisville 4

8. Florida State 10

9. Ohio State 8

10. UCLA 9

11. Stanford 11

12. Oklahoma 13

13. Washington 15

14. Texas 14

15. DePaul 18

16. West Virginia 19

17. Kentucky 20

18. Miami 21

19. Florida 16

20. Syracuse 11

21. Colorado —

22. Tennessee 17

23. Auburn —

24. Oregon State 22

25. Texas A&M —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Washington rode Kelsey Plum’s hot hand to last year’s Final Four, and the All-American guard already has a pair of 30-point games to go with the 44 she dropped on Seattle on Saturday. Making the Huskies even more dangerous has been the addition of three-point threat Natalie Romeo (26 of 56 in seven games), who transferred from Nebraska and was declared immediately eligible.