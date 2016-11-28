Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot breakdown: Butler, South Carolina enter men's fray
Mon, 11/28/2016 - 9:12pm | Scott Richey

A look at how UI basketball beat writer Scott Richey's polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Kentucky    1
2. Kansas    3
3. Duke    4
4. Villanova    6
5. North Carolina    7
6. Virginia    8
7. Xavier    10
8. Baylor    15
9. Gonzaga    13
10. Creighton    14
11. Indiana    2
12. Arizona    5
13. Saint Mary’s    11
14. Louisville    12
15. Purdue    16
16. UCLA    24
17. South Carolina    —
18. Butler    —
19. Oregon    9
20. Wisconsin    20
21. Rhode Island    21
22. West Virginia    22
23. Iowa State    25
24. Florida State    19
25. Southern Cal    —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Kentucky    1
2. Villanova    3
3. North Carolina    4
4. Kansas    5
5. Duke    6
6. Virginia    7
7. Xavier    9
8. Gonzaga    11
9. Baylor    20
10. Creighton    12
11. UCLA    14
12. Saint Mary’s    15
13. Indiana    3
14. Louisville    10
15. Purdue    17
16. Arizona    8
17. Wisconsin    16
18. Butler    —
19. Iowa State    21
20. South Carolina    —
21. Rhode Island    23
22. Syracuse    18
23. Oregon    13
24. Florida    —
25. West Virginia    19

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Don’t expect one team to run away with this season (unless Duke gets all its guys healthy). Parity seems to be the prevailing theme in the early stages of the season, and that meant a few newbies on the ballot this week. Hard to keep undefeated South Carolina and Butler outside the Top 25 with the Gamecocks knocking off two ranked opponents and the Bulldogs taking down Arizona.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Notre Dame    1
2. Connecticut    2
3. South Carolina    3
4. Baylor    4
5. Maryland    6
6. Mississippi State    7
7. Louisville    5
8. Ohio State    8
9. Florida State    9
10. Oklahoma    10
11. UCLA    12
12. Stanford    13
13. Florida    11
14. Washington    17
15. DePaul    18
16. Colorado    22
17. Kentucky    24
18. Miami    25
19. West Virginia    —
20. Virginia Tech    —
21. Georgia Tech    —
22. South Florida    —
23. Kansas State    —
24. Marquette    23
25. Oregon State    16

Associated Press Women's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Notre Dame    1
2. Connecticut    2
3. South Carolina    3
4. Baylor    5
5. Maryland    6
6. Mississippi State    7
7. Louisville    4
8. Florida State    10
9. Ohio State    8
10. UCLA    9
11. Stanford    11
12. Oklahoma    13
13. Washington    15
14. Texas    14
15. DePaul    18
16. West Virginia    19
17. Kentucky    20
18. Miami    21
19. Florida    16
20. Syracuse    11
21. Colorado    —
22. Tennessee    17
23. Auburn    —
24. Oregon State    22
25. Texas A&M    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Washington rode Kelsey Plum’s hot hand to last year’s Final Four, and the All-American guard already has a pair of 30-point games to go with the 44 she dropped on Seattle on Saturday. Making the Huskies even more dangerous has been the addition of three-point threat Natalie Romeo (26 of 56 in seven games), who transferred from Nebraska and was declared immediately eligible.

