MBB preview: vs. N.C. State

Video: Illini Preview: N.C. State scheme resembles Winthrop » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach John Groce and sixth-year Illini point guard discuss Tuesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against North Carolina State.

North Carolina State at Illinois, 8 p.m. Tuesday



Lineups

Illinois (4-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 5.1

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 10.4

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.3

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 11.0

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.1



Off the bench

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 6.9

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 10.3

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-11 8.0

FYI: Te’Jon Lucas might be a pass-first point guard, but the 6-foot freshman has been an efficient scorer through his six appearances this season, shooting 71.4 percent (10 of 14) from the field.



North Carolina State (5-1)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Dennis Smith Jr. Fr. 6-3 19.8

G Torin Dorn R-So. 6-5 17.3

G Terry Henderson R-Sr. 6-5 17.3

F Abdul-Malik Abu Jr. 6-8 13.8

F BeeJay Anya Jr. 6-9 3.8



Off the bench

G Markell Johnson Fr. 6-1 4.5

F Darius Hicks Fr. 6-7 0.2

F Ted Kapita Fr. 6-8 8.5

FYI: Sophomore wing Maverick Rowan has missed the last five games after suffering a concussion in the Wolfpack’s season-opening win against Georgia Southern. Rowan scored 17 points in the 81-79 victory.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and former Illini Sean Harrington (expert analysis) have the call on ESPNU.

Series history: Illinois leads 3-0.

Last meeting: Illinois beat North Carolina State 85-76 on Dec. 30, 1995, in Honolulu.

FYI: Tuesday’s game is the first in the series at a campus site. The Illini also picked up a two-point win in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1971 and a 14-point victory in New York City in 1951.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Guarding their guards

Illinois has played a series of guard-dominant teams to start the season. North Carolina State will be another. “Their scheme reminds me a little bit of Winthrop,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “We know how hard they were to guard. They’re doing it a lot of times with four guards out there that can dribble, pass and shoot. They’ve just got, in my opinion, multiple guys who can hit your for 20-plus on a given night offensively. They’ve got great spacing, they execute well (and) obviously concerned with all those guys in pick-and-roll situations.” Leading the way in the Wolfpack backcourt is freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr., who is averaging a team-high 19.3 points per game to go with 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. “It’s going to take a team effort on Dennis Smith,” Groce said. “That’s not a one-man job. Obviously, he’s terrific.”



Just keep shooting

Jalen Coleman-Lands wasn’t the only Illini to miss all his shots Friday against then-No. 25 Florida State. Michael Finke did, too, and Tracy Abrams was only one make better. But Coleman-Lands is off to a slow start offensively through seven games, shooting 34 percent from three-point range (after hitting at 42 percent as a freshman) and just 28 percent overall. The sophomore guard is 1 of 12 from inside the three-point line. “I do want him to take, obviously, open shots, and I have a lot of confidence in him with that,” Groce said. “He’s had one game where he’s shot it really well. I don’t think he’s, by any means, caught his stride at this point. I think he’ll get better with it as he finds more rhythm and gets more experience playing, being that he missed as much time as he did in our summer and preseason work. We want him to shoot the ball, and his teammates do, too.”



Wolfpack missing key piece

The Illini will have to contend with North Carolina State big men Abdul-Malik Abu (a double-double machine) and BeeJay Anya (a formidable physical presence in the post) in Tuesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. Illinois won’t have to worry about perhaps the Wolfpack’s most gifted post player. Freshman 7-footer Omer Yurtseven — a Turkish native — won’t become eligible until Dec. 15, forced to sit out the first nine games of the season for receiving benefits from his Turkish professional team.



Prediction: North Carolina State 84, Illinois 77

Don’t be surprised if the final score inches higher on both sides of the scoreboard. Neither team has proven itself as a collective shutdown defender so far this season. The challenge for the Illini, though, is greater. The Wolfpack have a top-25 offense, and Smith Jr. could well be a taller, more physical version of Winthrop’s Keon Johnson and with more raw talent. That didn’t end well for Illinois. (N-G prediction record: 6-1)