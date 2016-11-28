Turnaround on turnovers key for Groce

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has an offensive style it wants to play. Push the pace in the full court. Work the ball inside (for points in the paint) to out (three-pointers) in the halfcourt.

But that’s an identity the Illini have yet to establish consistently this season. Hampering that cause? An inability to hang on to the ball.

Illinois has a track record under John Groce as a team that limits turnovers. The Illini were, on average, a top-30 team in that regard his first four seasons, including 12th-best in 2015-16 and eighth in 2014-15 in offensive turnover percentage, according to KenPom. That’s a significant improvement from the Bruce Weber era, when the Illini were, on average, the 97th-best team in the country in that regard.

This season has been the diametric opposite when it comes to ball security in the Groce era.

Illinois (4-3) currently ranks 286th in the country in turnover percentage and has given the ball away 57 times — more than half its season total — in its three-game losing streak heading into Tuesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge showdown with North Carolina State (6-1), a team that’s forced just 10 turnovers per game this season.

Groce said he thought his team feels it has something to prove after dropping three straight games. Pride and a desire to compete feed that.

“But I also think they recognize we have to play better in certain areas — none more so important than taking care of the ball,” Groce said. “We know that. We’ve been saying that for some time. We’ve made adjustments to lineups. We’ve done different things. That’s just kind of what we do, so this is an area we’ve got to clean up.”

Illinois hasn’t struggled in one specific area in its rash of turnover trouble. Tighter calls on illegal screens have hurt. West Virginia’s trapping press wreaked absolute havoc. And fewer turnovers — but at key moments — ultimately doomed the Illini against Florida State.

“Just turnovers in general,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said. “We’re stripping ourselves of extra plays on the offensive end and giving the (opposing) team extra plays by handing them the ball. That’s something we’re going to take care of. We’ve got to own up to it and really challenge ourselves to take care of the ball.”

The biggest struggle, of course, was against the Mountaineers’ consistent heavy pressure. West Virginia’s 34 points off turnovers made up all but two points of its margin of victory.

“I think our guards needed to handle it a little bit better,” Groce said. “I think our outlets, at times, were good. Other times they needed to be better. Guys have got to want the ball more in those situations — be ball strong, meet passes. All those little things.”

Turnovers were the focus of Sunday’s practice after the team’s return from New York on Friday night. The Illini know how much their turnovers have cost them.

“I know we’ve got to be on point with our passes,” freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas said. “We focused on that — passing and catching and dribbling. ... We’re correcting our mistakes.”