Grades: Illini get a B against NC State
Player of the game: Malcolm Hill
Can a line be drawn from the 6-foot-6 guard averaging 13 points and shooting 32 percent in UI’s three-game losing streak? At least a thin one. The Illini need their star player to be successful this season. He gave it Tuesday.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
N.C. State: C-
The first half belonged to Tracy Abrams for the Illini, the second to Hill. As it probably should be. Too many turnovers hurt the Wolfpack.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B
N.C. State: C-
Leron Black nearly had another double-double, but Maverick Morgan scored more points against N.C. State than he did in his last three games combined and had a season-high six rebounds.
Bench
Illinois: B
N.C. State: B
Illinois went deep as ever, sending 11 players out against the Wolfpack. Double-digit scoring from Black, Morgan and Jalen Coleman-Lands helped buoy the Illini in their streak-snapping victory.
Overall
Illinois: B
N.C. State: C-
More offensive rebounds. More points off the bench. Fewer turnovers. The Illini hit most of the key areas in beating the Wolfpack. Still needed after allowing N.C. State to shoot better than 50 percent for the game? A little more on the defensive end.
