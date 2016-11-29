Illini notes: Consistency is the key going forward

Other Related Content Second-half shooting surge propels Illini to marquee win

CHAMPAIGN — Sean Harrington hadn’t been to State Farm Center in two years before Tuesday night’s game between Illinois and North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That stretch meant the former Illini — back in Champaign as the analyst on the ESPNU broadcast — missed the transformation of his former home arena.

Illinois dedicated State Farm Center on Tuesday night, the culmination of $170 million of renovations.

“I didn’t see the progress of it from the old Hall to brand new (on Tuesday),” Harrington said. “It is impressive. It’s cool to see the colors. They needed to put some more color in here, and, obviously, putting the Krush behind the benches was a big deal.

“Any time you come back to a place that you played, it’s always special. You see a lot of familiar faces and people that supported you through the years.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Harrington spent a few minutes talking with point guard Tracy Abrams during Illinois’ first warmup. The former Illini captain said he was simply happy to see Abrams back on the court after two season-ending injuries in a row.

“When you go through an ACL and an Achilles, those are injuries that can possibly end your career,” Harrington said. “He’s playing well, so that makes it even better.

“I joked with him. I said, ‘You’re not sore anymore because of the knee or the Achilles. You’re sore because you’re old. You’re just an old body now, so you just need to keep stretching and stay loose.’ ”

✰ ✰ ✰

Harrington pegged inconsistency as Illinois’ biggest issue so far this season.

“I can’t pinpoint one thing that’s led to the losses,” he said. “Each game is something different. I think you’re going to see more improvement. It’s an older group, but a lot of these guys haven’t played together. As the year goes on, you would hope they would start to jell a little bit more and be more consistent.”

Consistency, Harrington said, is also what the Illini need from senior guard Malcolm Hill. At least on the offensive end.

“He’s hard to guard because he can go inside and out and uses his body so well,” Harrington said. “He’s shooting the three extremely well this year, but he’s a guy that needs to get 15-20 probably every single game in order for Illinois to be competitive.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois’ losses to Winthrop, West Virginia and Florida State now stand as missed opportunities as potential postseason résumé builders. Illini coach John Groce isn’t looking that far ahead.

“Can’t control that,” he said. “We’re going to worry about one day at a time right now. There’s no need for us to think about months from now or years from now. ... There’s nothing you can do. That’s a waste of time. I told them that. The fact you’ve got Abrams echoing that, it’s more powerful than even me saying it.”

Groce said he’s seen having an older team — Abrams’ leadership in particular — as a positive in handling the down moments this season.

“Not a sense of urgency,” Abrams said about what the team is feeling. “We understand we’ve got to get better and do some things better, but we definitely trust in what we’re doing and what we need to do to be better.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Roles are beginning to be solidified in Illinois’ rotation with the return of Leron Black and Mike Thorne Jr., Te’Jon Lucas and Jalen Coleman-Lands’ continued return from their respective injuries — last season for the former two and this fall for the latter. It will continue when Kipper Nichols becomes eligible this coming month.

Until then, the synchronization Groce wants will only come as the team gets more time together on the court.

“By no means are we even close to a finished product,” Groce said. “We don’t like to say that, I wish we were, but it kind of is what it is. … I think some of that’s coming. Obviously, as a coach, we sometimes aren’t real patient and want it now.

“I certainly want it now. I’m not going to shy away. I want it to be all together now. But we’ve got to be aggressively patient and ask ourselves, ‘What can we do better on a daily basis to get our team better?’ ”

✰ ✰ ✰

The position most in flux in the Illini rotation? First wing off the bench — other than Coleman-Lands — when Hill comes out. Sophomores Aaron Jordan and D.J. Williams are in competition for that spot. Jordan got the nod against North Carolina State.

“Right now with that spot in our rotation, that one’s evolving,” Groce said. “It’s really going to be determined by who emerges.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Part of the Illini’s path to improvement is being able to handle what any team throws their way. Three different styles last week from Winthrop, West Virginia and Florida State led to three losses. Illinois struggled with a potent offense, a pressing and trapping defense and a combination of the two.

“We’ve got to become a team that can play regardless of style,” Groce said. “We’re not there yet. That’s OK. It’s early. There’s some reasons, I think, for that, but more than anything we’re looking for solutions to play better. I’ve challenged the guys with that, and that’s what we’re focused on right now.”

✰ ✰ ✰

North Carolina State always will hold special importance for Groce. The fifth-year Illini coach spent four seasons in Raleigh, N.C., as an assistant for the Wolfpack under Herb Sendek.

It’s also where Groce met his wife, Allison.

“Because Allison and I met there and now we have three beautiful children (Conner, Camden and Cate) as a result of that, from that standpoint it will always be a special place for both of us because we had the opportunity to meet there,” Groce said. “We had some great times. No question about it, I have a lot of favorable memories when I think about those years.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Wolfpack guard Torin Dorn has a few ties to the Illini. The North Carolina State redshirt sophomore played his freshman season at Charlotte with Thorne. His dad, also Torin Dorn, played football at North Carolina and had a standout game in a 1987 Tar Heels win against the Illini — rushing 15 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-14 victory.

