LIVE! North Carolina State

Illinois 6, N.C. State 2 — 15:54 left in 1st

Not a bad start for the Illini, who are getting some help from the Wolfpack. North Carolina State has opened the game just 1 of 6 from the field and has three turnovers in the last 3 minutes, cuing Wolfpack fans to wonder how much better the already good Dennis Smith Jr. could be if he had teammates that could catch the ball.

The Wolfpack are going small ball coming out of the first media timeout with Markell Johnson joining Smith in the backcourt. Maverick Morgan, Leron Black and Jalen Coleman-Lands in for the Illini. No Te'Jon Lucas.

****

Illinois vs. N.C. State — 8 p.m., ESPNU

Remember when I posted about waiting for tonight's starting lineup and how it probably wouldn't have been a terrible idea to start freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas?

Yeah, well, that didn't happen. Illinois is going with Jaylon Tate, Tracy Abrams, Malcolm Hill, Michael Finke and Mike Thorne Jr. So no change from Friday's game against Florida State.

Twitter hasn't melted down, so maybe Illini fans haven't seen it yet.

****

Illinois vs. N.C. State — 8 p.m., ESPNU

Still waiting on tonight's starting lineups. My move if I'm in charge? Te'Jon Lucas on the court for the tip. John Groce can keep the dual point guard look (the Wolfpack will likely play Dennis Smith Jr. and Markell Johnson together at some point), but make it Lucas and Tracy Abrams if that's the route taken.

Here's what Groce had to say about his freshman point guard Monday afternoon:

"He earned that right last week the way he played the two games in New York City," Groce said of Lucas' increased playing time in the Brooklyn trip. "I think he’s ready to take kind of another step. I saw it coming and certainly believe in him.

"He just got thrown in there. He’s gotten himself in better shape now where he can play extended minutes. I think he’s more ready. Obviously, the challenge for him is to do consistently what we saw him do in New York City."

****

Illinois vs. N.C. State — 8 p.m., ESPNU

North Carolina State has a legitimiate double-double threat in 6-foot-8 forward Malik-Abdul Abu. And a serious bruiser in Beejay Anya, who's listed at 6-9 and 344 pounds. Illinois, if its post rotation is really its strength, sohuld be able to win the rebounding battle and take advantage of its size — Mike Thorne, Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke are all at least 6-10 — and Leron Black's rebounding prowess.

That's the key of the game for the Illini in my opinion. At least on the offensive end. The defensive key remains trying to limit Dennis Smith Jr., which has proven a fruitless task against some other elite point guards in the John Groce era. If Smith goes off, Illinois needs to answer with its big guys being a bit more productive on the offensive end.

"Defensively they’re getting better," Groce said. "Their defensive efficiency numbers show that. I just think offensively we’ve got to get the ball to those guys more. I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. If you look at last week, we played two teams that play trapping, pressing, denial, getting into you. We’ve got to be able to handle that better and regardless of that be able to get the ball in to them. Two, I think they’ve got to post and demand it more. And I think, three, our guards have got to look in there more and when they do see they’ve got to deliver the ball on time, on target."

****

Illinois vs. N.C. State — 8 p.m., ESPNU

In case you missed it on Twitter (or aren't on Twitter), Illinois is wearing its "Fighting Illini" throwbacks tonight. The reaction on social media? Seems like pretty much everyone prefers the throwbacks to the current rebranded look (myself included). The only tolerable version of the new jerseys is the road blues since it as less prevalent zig zag down the side of the shorts.

Wish it read: "Throwbacks every night." https://t.co/T1PtjZTaxM — Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) November 30, 2016

****

Illinois vs. N.C. State — 8 p.m., ESPNU

Between an appearance on the WDWS pregame show with Steve Kelly and Loren Tate and a quick chat with former Illini Sean Harrington (doing color tonight for ESPN ... look for more in Wednesday's News-Gazette) I missed my first update window. Tonight's going to be one of those nights, I think. The 8 p.m. tip does absolutely no favors for us media types working against a deadline. But I'll try to update as much as I can.

The "duh" statement of the night is how important this game is for Illinois — not only to snap the three-game winning streak, but also to pick up a quality win in the nonconference portion of the season. John Groce might not be thinking that far ahead (again, see Wednesday's News-Gazette), but Illini fans are. And I can since speculating about such things is a fun byproduct of the job.

So the Illini's focus is on North Carolina State. The Wolfpack simply continue the string of challenging opponents.

"Obviously last week, Thanksgiving week, tough stretch for us in terms of what we wanted to get done outcome wise, but I think it was good from the standpoint of having a chance to learn from the film, learn more about our team," Groce said. "Obviously, we were challenged in different ways because we saw three completely different styles. I thought that was good. It gave us information early as to what we’ve been meeting with as a staff, talking with our players."

The challenge N.C. State provides? Well, it's going to be on the offensive end.

"They get you in transition," Groce said. "They tend to play smaller at times and make plays in space. They’ve got great spacing. They execute well. I’m obviously concerned with those guys in pick-and-roll situations."

Groce said his players were "antsy" to get back on the court. Freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas was in that group.

"We’re anxious to play (today) and anxious to get back on the right track," Lucas said. "We’ve been working day to day to get better. We love to protect this home floor and do the best here, so I expect a real good game (today)."

****

Good evening everyone and welcome back to the LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. Beat writer Scott Richey with you here once again finally recovered from a whirlwind trip to New York. Packed a lot of basketball and basketball coverage into a 44-hour stay in Brooklyn. Illinois, of course, came home with two more losses — pushing its losing streak to three. The Illini will try to right their course tonight against North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Wolfpack haven't overwhelmed any opponent this season but have put together a 5-1 record. That's come primarily behind the play of freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr., a projected first round pick in next June's NBA Draft. Slowing him down — stopping him cold is probably asking too much — will be Illinois' biggest challenge.

As always, right here at IlliniHQ.com is your one-stop shop for everything you need to get prepped for tonight's game, which doubles as the dedication of the newly-renovated State Farm Center. And don't forget ... if you have any Illinois basketball (or volleyball) related questions, my weekly chat is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Special night tomorrow. After 3 yrs of renovations, @StateFarmCenter to be officially be dedicated Tuesday. #Illini https://t.co/IrPYLa00M3 — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 28, 2016

— Preview: N.C. State

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: N.C. State scheme resembles Winthrop

— Tate: Even most ardent Illini fans about fed up

Turnaround on turnovers key for Groce

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has an offensive style it wants to play. Push the pace in the full court. Work the ball inside (for points in the paint) to out (three-pointers) in the halfcourt.

But that’s an identity the Illini have yet to establish consistently this season. Hampering that cause? An inability to hang on to the ball.

Illinois has a track record under John Groce as a team that limits turnovers. The Illini were, on average, a top-30 team in that regard his first four seasons, including 12th-best in 2015-16 and eighth in 2014-15 in offensive turnover percentage, according to KenPom. That’s a significant improvement from the Bruce Weber era, when the Illini were, on average, the 97th-best team in the country in that regard.

This season has been the diametric opposite when it comes to ball security in the Groce era.

To continue reading, click here.

And make sure to keep coming back to the LIVE! Report. The 8 p.m. tip will limit the updates with plenty of hoops coverage to knock out tonight, but the LIVE! Report and following me on Twitter (@srrichey) will keep you in the loop.