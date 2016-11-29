Second-half shooting surge propels Illini to marquee win

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce didn’t question his team’s effort in last week’s three-game losing streak. Execution was the Illini’s biggest hurdle.

They didn’t make enough stops late against Winthrop. Couldn’t handle West Virginia’s trapping fullcourt press. And simply couldn’t finish against Florida State, letting a close game slip away.

Effort and execution joined forces Tuesday night for Illinois — at least in the second half against North Carolina State in their ACC/Big Ten Challenge showdown.

The Illini still had some struggles getting stops consistently, but they overwhelmed the Wolfpack offensively for an 88-74 victory in front of a State Farm Center crowd of 13,481 that roared with real approval for perhaps the first time all season.

“I just think we were real patient on offense,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said. “We put the ball in guys’ hands who were making plays. There was just a lot of guys out there playing their role at a high level. When we play like that, we can compete against any team.”

Illinois (5-3) shot 68 percent from the field in the second half with seven assists on 19 makes — racking up 56 points in the final 20 minutes after scoring just 32 points on 34 percent shooting in the first half.

The Illini’s second-half surge came from expected sources — even if they hadn’t matched ability with output in the losing streak. Senior guard Malcolm Hill scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, doing his usual damage from the free throw line on 12-of-15 shooting.

Hill was one of four Illini in double figures. Abrams bounced back after a two-game lull from three-point range, making three shots from deep as part of his 17-point performance.

Leron Black (15 points) and Jalen Coleman-Lands (11) provided the offensive spark off the bench.

“I thought the game, in a nutshell from my vantage point, was experience versus inexperience,” North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried said. “We, at times, turned the ball over too much. Defensively, we were trying to find that home-run defensive play instead of staying fundamentally sound.”

Hill said the Illini used their struggles in New York against West Virginia and Florida State as a learning tool.

“We played two types of teams in Brooklyn that pressure the ball and deny really hard,” Hill said. “That made us better. Not too many teams pressure like that in the country. I think we took those two losses well and learned from them.”