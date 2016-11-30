Tate: Be wary if bench presses

If you’re like most basketball fans, you react with, “Oh, good,” when the opposing coach employs his bench.



It signals an opportunity to make a run because, well, our regulars should be better than their subs.



That’s especially true among the fans at Duke, where Mike Krzyzewski lets his opponents mix their rotations while he does the opposite. Blessed with extraordinary talent year after year, he sits back and allows his best players to perform.



Coach K used only Chase Jeter off the bench in Tuesday’s 78-69 defeat of Michigan State. Two starters played 40 minutes and All-American Grayson Allen 37.



It makes a fellow wonder: How would you feel if you were the seventh-best player on Duke’s squad of all-stars, and your job was to lead cheers?



But that’s the way Coach K does it and, if you disagree, you’re welcome to debate the winningest Division I coach in history (he could reach 1,000 this season).



UI strategy changes often



Of course, we shouldn’t compare the average team with Duke. There are only a few that operate in that manner.



Wisconsin might be another although coach Greg Gard insists, in discussing the issue, that he prefers a deep bench. But he used only one sub more than seven minutes in Tuesday’s runaway 77-60 defeat of Syracuse.



There appears to be a big dropoff after the top six Badgers, which is probably why the team is so highly regarded. It’s the old bromide: If you can’t decide between two quarterbacks, you don’t have any.



Most coaches have difficulty determining who their best players are — as we see at Illinois, it changes from game to game — and have concerns that might range from protecting previously injured members from too much stress to keeping the reserves happy with playing time. And foul trouble often figures in.



Mixing and matching



John Groce calls the Illini approach “strength in numbers.”



Seven players have drawn starting assignments but, more important, when the Illini were poised to extend a 46-45 lead with 16 minutes to go against North Carolina State on Tuesday night, he had non-starters Leron Black and Jalen Coleman-Lands on the court while employing power forward Michael Finke at center. And Jaylon Tate, who made seven consecutive starts, saw no action after halftime.



It is becoming clear that the rebounding and midrange accuracy of Black is essential, and the three-point sniping of Coleman-Lands is crucial if Illinois is to contend for an NCAA berth. And there appears to be no reason Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams should play any less than the 35 and 31 minutes they provided Tuesday.



And what should we expect from Maverick Morgan? In four games prior to Tuesday, he had as many turnovers as rebounds (eight) and was pretty much AWOL in the first half Tuesday, with a single basket and no rebounds. However, when he entered late, Morgan uplifted the team on both ends, his second-half stats showing seven points, two blocks and six rebounds.



Inconsistency like this is the Groce dilemma. Must he wait long minutes Saturday before determining who’s engaged at center? Will Abrams perform on the road as he has at State Farm Center? With so many defensive concerns, how much zone should he mix in?



Evaluations continue



The Illini broke their three-game losing streak (88-74) because the young Wolfpack, with three freshmen on the court and two stars as yet unavailable, were even less adept defensively than the Illini. Coach Mark Gottfried credited Illini experience and pointed to “becoming hurried on offense and losing our poise defensively.”



As a slight favorite at home, Illinois had nine steals, attempted 26 free throws to State’s 13, and shot 67.9 percent in the second half while committing two turnovers in those 20 minutes. The presence of Black has contributed to an uptick in offensive rebounds, the Illini garnering 16 in each of the Brooklyn games and 11 on Tuesday. Counting free throws, the Illini launched 86 shots, 20 more than the Wolfpack.



So where does Groce go from here? Who’ll get the major minutes against Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday afternoon in Miami? The answer: He will continue to evaluate. He will switch and alternate to see who’s handling the VCU pressure, how freshman Te’Jon Lucas responds and whether Black

can be aggressive without fouling.



Illinois isn’t Duke. These are not complete players. So Groce will mix it up and grind down to a tighter unit before January. He will alternate defenses and look for a hot hand. It is part instinctive and part planned.



If they can carry Tuesday’s second half into Saturday, the Illini will have a legitimate shot at reaching 10-3 ahead of the Big Ten opener at Maryland. But Saturday’s game stacks up as an even more difficult assignment than BYU in Chicago and Missouri in St. Louis.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.





