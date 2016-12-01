Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Nov. 28)
Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project the top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. His first thoughts? The Big Ten is not looking stellar:
EAST
1. Villanova
2. North Carolina
3. Gonzaga
4. Louisville
The defending champions present real issues for their opponents considering all three top scorers — Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Jalen Brunson — can facilitate the Wildcats’ offense just as easily as getting their own shot.
SOUTH
1. Kansas
2. Virginia
3. Creighton
4. Purdue
Tony Bennett might run the nation’s most deliberate offense — and balanced with Darius Thompson’s 10 ppg leading a group of seven averaging at least 7 ppg — but if defense really does win championships, the Cavaliers are in luck.
MIDWEST
1. Kentucky
2. Baylor
3. Arizona
4. Saint Mary’s
The Wildcats should enjoy their three-seed as much as possible. Odds are their season takes a decidedly downward turn when Pac-12 play hits. Arizona has talented freshmen, but no Allonzo Trier (his status remains a question) hurts.
WEST
1. Duke
2. Xavier
3. Indiana
4. UCLA
Interested in the best offense in the country? Steve Alford’s crew in Westwood fits the bill. The Bruins are averaging a healthy 96.9 ppg, and freshman point guard Lonzo Ball has been as electrifying as promised.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.