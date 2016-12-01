Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Nov. 28)

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project the top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. His first thoughts? The Big Ten is not looking stellar:

EAST

1. Villanova

2. North Carolina

3. Gonzaga

4. Louisville

The defending champions present real issues for their opponents considering all three top scorers — Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Jalen Brunson — can facilitate the Wildcats’ offense just as easily as getting their own shot.

SOUTH

1. Kansas

2. Virginia

3. Creighton

4. Purdue

Tony Bennett might run the nation’s most deliberate offense — and balanced with Darius Thompson’s 10 ppg leading a group of seven averaging at least 7 ppg — but if defense really does win championships, the Cavaliers are in luck.

MIDWEST

1. Kentucky

2. Baylor

3. Arizona

4. Saint Mary’s

The Wildcats should enjoy their three-seed as much as possible. Odds are their season takes a decidedly downward turn when Pac-12 play hits. Arizona has talented freshmen, but no Allonzo Trier (his status remains a question) hurts.

WEST

1. Duke

2. Xavier

3. Indiana

4. UCLA

Interested in the best offense in the country? Steve Alford’s crew in Westwood fits the bill. The Bruins are averaging a healthy 96.9 ppg, and freshman point guard Lonzo Ball has been as electrifying as promised.