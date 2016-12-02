Groce won't commit to set group

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois regularly has used a 10-man rotation this season. It’s even hit 11 at times since Leron Black returned from his six-game suspension.



John Groce believes in “strength in numbers.” But the Illini coach found a group he liked in the second half of Tuesday’s 88-74 win against North Carolina State, and more or less stuck with it.



The first sign something different was going on with the Illinois rotation against the Wolfpack was in the second-half starters. Groce almost always reinserts his original five, but tweaked them for a backcourt of Tracy Abrams, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill and a frontcourt of Leron Black and Mike Thorne Jr.



Roles were more solidified. Abrams running the show. Coleman-Lands scoring on the wing. Black bringing energy and rebounding. Thorne — and then Maverick Morgan as Groce rode the hot hand late — providing a presence on the block. And Hill, per usual, doing a little bit of everything.



Those five got the bulk of the minutes in the second half as the Illini pulled away for the 14-point victory.



“That lineup just happened to be good for us (Tuesday),” Abrams said. “We even switched it up and still were making plays. Coach has been talking a lot about strength in numbers, and that’s one of the strengths of our team. (Tuesday) was an exemplification of what that was.”



How well those five played to close out the win against the Wolfpack doesn’t automatically make it a consistent look for Illinois this season. Groce has the ability to go 11 players deep — perhaps an even dozen when Kipper Nichols is eligible later this month — and he plans on taking advantage.



Groce can mix and match players, creating specific pairings for individual opponents.



“It depends on who we’re playing and how they’re playing,” Groce said. “Are we going to try to match with them, or are we going to try to counter-match them and go big when they’re small or small when they’re big? In order to do that, the players have to have tremendous flexibility.



“It takes a certain mindset for it to be that way. They need to understand — and we talked about it — with our strength in numbers, minutes may vary more so than normal. Are we going to embrace that? That can be a real strength for us.”



Through eight games, the Illini have bought in. The closing group Tuesday worked for Tuesday.



“We’ve got so many good players, a different game it could be a different group,” Black said. “I think we work off each other. We all know we’ve all got different strengths. Everybody just tries to do their part as much as they can and just tries to help us win.”



Groce compared this season’s Illini to his final season at Ohio in terms of roster depth. He regularly played nine players at least 13.5 minutes per game in the 2011-12 season, and the Bobcats went 29-8 and reached the Sweet 16.



“Even then it was tricky — especially early,” Groce said. “I wouldn’t say we’ve nailed it yet, but we took a step in the right direction (Tuesday).”