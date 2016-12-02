Tate: You have questions ...

Questions are buzzing like bees around honey in this runover period between basketball and football. Here are some of my favorites.



Are the Illini ready for pressure? John Groce’s gang will face another fullcourt challenge on Saturday against VCU. But don’t compare these Virginians to Bob Huggins’ West Virginians. The Mountaineers are forcing 27 turnovers per game, the Rams 16. And two prized Commonwealth wins came against suspect St. John’s (five consecutive losses) and LSU (weakened by Ben Simmons’ quick move to the NBA).



The best conference? Until this week, the ACC hadn’t won the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since 2008.



But the ACC clearly has been the superior league since last March when Michigan State lost early to Middle Tennessee, and six ACC members clogged the Sweet 16. The Atlantic Coasters went 9-5 in the Challenge this week after defeating the Big Ten in all six previous encounters in November. This doesn’t stack up as an up year for the Big Ten.



Are the commits that good? High school statistics don’t always carry over to college, but it is nevertheless encouraging to see Illini signees Jeremiah Tilmon, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Javon Pickett off to such a slam-bang start. At this rate — and it is very early — their individual rankings will take a significant jump when their senior campaign is concluded.



Football musings



How tall is that mountain? Lovie Smith’s first production finished 14th in the Big Ten in first downs, third-down conversions and time of possession, 13th in scoring, yards rushing and pass efficiency, and 12th in points allowed and rush defense. Thank heaven for Rutgers.



How can this be? Carroll Phillips was All-Big Ten, Dawuane Smoot is a sure-fire NFL draft choice and transfer Gimel President played better than expected. What am I missing? Shouldn’t the UI defense have performed better with three such talented defensive ends? And how does Lovie replace them?



Who is No. 4? The time for an eight-team football playoff is now. There’s too much confusion between conference champions and teams deemed superior that aren’t champions. What a strange year: Southern Cal is probably the best team on the West Coast, and Saturday’s Big Ten playoff foes Wisconsin and Penn State are rated Nos. 3 and 4 in the conference.



What’s your guess for Saturday’s audience? Ohio State and Michigan drew 17 million TV viewers — far surpassing next-best Texas-Notre Dame at less than 11 million. Nor will Wisconsin vs. Penn State come close. There are all kinds of tickets available on StubHub.



More offerings



Where will P.J. go? Hotshot coach P.J. Fleck, now 36, is ill-advised to leave Western Michigan for Purdue — he has a better team — and the idea of tackling Indiana’s problems in the ravenous Big Ten East is near insanity. Kevin Wilson did an exceptional job with the Hoosiers — 12-13 the last two years — but is learning, as did Tim Beckman, that concussions are at the forefront of administrative concerns, and you no longer can push injured players to play. I wonder what Bear Bryant would think.



What took so long? Finally, after 14 years, Major League Baseball came to its senses and ceased to give homefield advantage in the World Series to the winner of the All-Star exhibition. The seventh game now belongs to the team with the most wins. Now we need to embark on the business of replacing humans in calling balls and strikes.



Who’s first: Colin or Chip? Colin Kaepernick, more noteworthy with his pregame histrionics than his quarterbacking, is coming off arguably his best game with three TD passes in a 31-24 loss to Miami. But that’s 10 consecutive 49ers losses, a clear signal that either the coach, Chip Kelly, or the QB must go ... regardless of those juicy contracts. Kelly belongs back at Oregon, where his Ducks were 33-3 in the Pac-10/12.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.