UI MBB preview: vs. VCU

Illinois vs. VCU

2 p.m. Saturday



Lineups



Illinois (5-3)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Jaylon Tate Sr. 6-3 4.5



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 11.3



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.8



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 10.0



C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.3



Off the bench



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 7.4



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 11.5



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-11 8.1



FYI: Illinois has had bouts of poor free-throw shooting this season, with the losses to Winthrop and West Virginia the biggest hits to the Illini’s season percentage. Abrams has been the most consistent, shooting 93 percent (13 of 14) at the line.



VCU (6-1)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Jonathan Williams Jr. 6-1 10.3



G JeQuan Lewis Sr. 6-1 15.7



G Doug Brooks Sr. 6-4 5.4



G/F Jordan Burgess R-Sr. 6-5 6.6



F A. Hamdy-Mohamed Sr. 6-9 6.7



Off the bench



F Mo Alie-Cox R-Sr. 6-7 10.0



G Samir Doughty R-Fr. 6-4 8.9



F Justin Tillman Jr. 6-7 9.2



FYI: One-time Illinois recruiting target Mayan Kiir committed to VCU on Nov. 12 and signed with the Rams later that week, joining fellow four-star point guard Lavar Batts as VCU’s top 2017 recruits.



Details



Site: AmericanAirlines Arena (19,600), Miami.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



TV: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (expert analysis) and Jenny Dell (sideline reports) have the call on CBS Sports Network.



Series history: First meeting



FYI: VCU has won at least 20 games every season under its last three coaches — Will Wade (current), Shaka Smart (Texas) and Anthony Grant (Oklahoma City Thunder assistant). The Rams went 19-10 in 2005-06 under now-Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel.



Scott Richey’s storylines



MOVING ON UP



Malcolm Hill entered the 2016-17 season tied with Mike Tisdale for 27th on Illinois’ all-time career scoring leaders list with 1,243 points. Through eight games, the 6-foot-6 senior guard has leapfrogged eight former Illini and is tied for 19th with Ken Norman at 1,393 points after dropping 22 on North Carolina State on Tuesday. That leaves him still on track to crack into at least the top five. “We have so much offensive firepower it makes things easier on me,” Hill said. “There’s going to be games I probably don’t have to score 22 points like that in order for us to win because we’re that good offensively, but the second half (against the Wolfpack) I got a little more aggressive and ended up with 22 when I had five in the first half.”



MEET THE PRESS



Illinois already got a look at the best team in the country when it comes to forcing turnovers. It wasn’t pretty, either, with 24 turnovers against West Virginia leading to 34 points for the Mountaineers. The type of pressure won’t be the same against VCU, but the Rams are no slouch when it comes to forcing mistakes. “They press, but it’s not nearly as physical as West Virginia,” Hill said of VCU, which has forced about 16 turnovers per game compared with West Virginia’s 27. “That’s just a different level of pressing. They’ll put pressure on you, though. They heat the ball up. What we’ve got to do is just take care of the ball to the best of our ability.”



WORK IN PROGRESS



Jalen Coleman-Lands shot 60 percent from the field and scored 18 points against McKendree on Nov. 15. His next four games saw him go 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) and average 4 points. The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard got back on track against North Carolina State (57 percent shooting, 11 points), but his focus remains on the defensive end. “It’s always good to see the ball go in the hoop, but right now I’ve been focusing on defense and some other things to fulfill my whole game — offensively and defensively,” Coleman-Lands said. “Especially with my injury and coming back and getting adjusted to where I wanted to be — better than where I was last year — took a little time. I’m still working on it. That’s in my control regardless if the shots are going in or not.”



Prediction: VCU 80, Illinois 71



There’s plenty on the line for the Illini against VCU even if it’s still just the first week of December. Illinois picked up a quality win Tuesday against North Carolina State. Doubling down with another against the Rams — one of the last remaining opportunities in the nonconference portion of the season — is the challenge. A challenge that simply could come down to how much the Illini value possession of the ball. Because the Rams certainly will try to take it as much as possible. (N-G prediction record: 6-2)