Energetic Black leads Illini past VCU

MIAMI — The way Illinois played in the second half of Tuesday’s win against North Carolina State and the lineup coach John Groce used was a preview of more to come.

Groce started that same group Saturday afternoon against VCU in the Hoophall Invitational in front of a sparsely filled AmericanAirlines Arena. And the same player Malcolm Hill gave credit to for the Illini’s second-half success against the Wolfpack did it again in Illinois’ 64-46 victory against the Rams.

“I think it was probably more Leron (Black) than the lineup itself just because he gave us a spark of energy,” Hill said earlier this week. “He’s really, really passionate, and it shows and it’s contagious.”

Black was the only Illinois player getting anything done on the offensive end through the first eight minutes of Saturday’s game.

He had all four of the Illini’s points as they struggled offensively. The 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore forward kept it up — tying his career high with 18 points while earning game MVP honors — and his teammates followed. Hill finished with 16 points, Jalen Coleman-Lands had 12 and Tracy Abrams nine on three made three-pointers as the new starting lineup ultimately produced.

Hill is the scoring leader for Illinois (6-3) and does a little bit of everything for the Illini — adding five assists and three rebounds in the win against VCU (6-2). Black has been the team’s spark since his return two weeks ago from his six-game suspension.

“That’s just what I feel like I do best — I bring as much energy as I can and play as hard as I can,” Black said. “I feel like that will help our team get more energized during the game or before the game. I just try to help keep everybody energized and positive.”

Black’s ability to stay on the court has helped his cause. His freshman season was plagued by foul trouble — one for every 3 1/2 minutes he was on the court — and his injury-shortened season last year wasn’t much better.

After a few of the same issues against Winthrop and West Virginia, Black has averaged 26.7 minutes per game since and came within two minutes of his career high with 30 against VCU.

“That was a big issue I dealt with in the past and something that I’ve focused on a lot this year — just to try not to foul as much,” Black said. “It has helped me stay on the court longer and be able to help our team.”

Black’s teammates have seen the difference. And seen what more time on the court means for his production.

“Not only is he a high-energy guy, but he’s really talented offensivewise, and I think he’s gotten a lot better defensivewise,” Hill said. “He’s still working on fouling, but he’s fouling a lot less than he was when he first came here. He’s more loose, more clear in the mind, so I think that’s been great for him.”

Groce has discussed Black’s return to the team several times this season. The common theme has been Black’s sense of appreciation he’s playing at all given his February arrest for aggravated assault and the suspension that followed.

Black’s ever-present energy has simply been given more of a focus.

“He just doesn’t have bad days,” Groce said. “He really didn’t have a whole lot of them before, but I think he would tell you that every second he gets to put on the uniform — every practice, the opportunity just to walk the campus — he doesn’t take it for granted. Let’s put it that way. I think it’s made him even better in a lot of areas.”