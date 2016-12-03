VCU 11, Illinois 4 — 11:44 left in 1st half

Leron Black has all four Illini points, going 2 of 4 from the free throw line and 1 of 3 from the field. But four points in just more than 8 minutes of action is, as they say, not ideal. Illinois hasn't made a shot in 5:44 worth of game action, and the ones the Illini are taking aren't great shots. A couple issues ... few paint touches, little action with the ball toward the rim. Basically a lot of one-on-one before settling for jumpers.

VCU 7, Illinois 3 — 15:41 left in 1st half

Not a great start on the offensive end for the Illini. Through the first 4:19, Illinois is 1 of 9 from the field. Leron Black has the only make (one of those smooth mid-range jumpers he's shown off recently), but he's 1 of 3 and Malcolm Hill is 0 of 3.

Illinois vs. VCU — 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

No matter which players are in the starting lineup, John Groce seems intent on using the depth he has on his roster (read about it here).

But how about a little more on that topic? It's a two-pronged approach for Groce and the Illinois coaches when it comes to who plays when — part analytic with statistics and part intuition and feel.

"We learned a lot, I thought, the other night, but I still think we’re going to need to be a team that’s strength in numbers," Groce said. "Guys are going to have to be ready to go and check egos at the door and realize that each game’s different. That’s not easy — we’re still a work in progress with that — but I do think we certainly made strides in the different meetings that we had leading up to the N.C. State game, their disposition in practice leading up to the N.C. State game, how they played in the N.C. State game and their disposition here the last couple days."

Illinois vs. VCU — 2 p.m. CBS Sports Network

John Groce stuck with the same starting lineup Tuesday that he used in Brooklyn despite how well certain players played off the bench in the games against West Virginia and Florida State — namely redshirt sophomore forward Leron Black and freshman guard Te'Jon Lucas.

Sounds like today's game will be a little different. Official lineups have not been posted yet, but word from Fighting Illini Sports Network analyst (and former Illini) Doug Altenberger is Black and Jalen Coleman-Lands will be in the starting lineup against the Rams. Imagine they join Tracy Abrams, Malcolm Hill and Mike Thorne Jr./Maverick Morgan.

So, the dual point guard look is out, although Illinois' ability to handle VCU's pressure might dictate a change back. Then, it will be interesting to see which second point guard it is ... Lucas or Jaylon Tate? And how Michael Finke plays off the bench is worth watching, too. He's struggled the past couple games and especially Tuesday against North Carolina State.

Also, will Coleman-Lands starting mean more time for possibly Aaron Jordan (as the backup 2) or D.J. Williams (as the 3, shifting HIll to the 2)? Or does it mean Lucas comes in for Coleman-Lands and Abrams shifts off the ball?

Plenty of intrigue this afternoon.

Illinois vs. VCU — 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Shaka Smart's VCU was known for the "Havoc" defense — a trapping, fullcourt press. Will Wade, who was an assistant at VCU before taking the Chattanooga job and then ultimately going back to VCU, is well versed in the "Havoc" style of play. But the Rams under Wade don't quite press the same. He's got his own wrinkles.

Illinois guard Malcolm Hill said while VCU will press, the Rams don't do it in quite the same aggressive way that West Virginia presses (more here). But what about Illini coach John Groce? He apparently sees VCU as a mix between the two teams Illinois lost to in Brooklyn — an amalgam of West Virginia in the fullcourt and Florida State in the halfcourt (albeit without quite as much length) — and just as disruptive.

"They don’t have 7-foot-4 and 7-foot-1, but the two things that stand out to me is how athletic they are," Groce said. "Similar in terms of speed, quickness, explosiveness as Florida State. They’re just not quite as tall. They play extremely hard. They take pride in punking you. They’ve got that culture established.

"The other thing that stands out is how old they are. Those experienced and old guys have played a lot of games together. They’re very poised, they don’t ever panic, they’ve got four or five fourth- or fifth-year seniors, a junior point guard that’s played a ton of games and ton of minutes with those kids. They’re very, very connected."

Illinois vs. VCU — 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Illinois got in a morning practice Friday before leaving for Miami. Illini coach John Groce categorized it as a good one — hard, but short, and without a lot of contact. Friday's practice, Groce said, was better than Thursday's.

"I thought we really got after it, had some guys that were a little bit more ready to practice than others. I thought our practice was OK," Groce said of Thursday's prep for VCU.

Groce's film review of Tuesday's win against North Carolina State reinforced many of the things he discussed immediately after the Illini dispatched the Wolfpack. Ball security was better in the second half. So was execution. Effort was even better.

But Groce isn't quite satisfied yet.

"When we needed our defense to be its strongest, it was," Groce said of his team's play against N.C. State. "I thought that was really encouraging. Overall, I thought we clearly took steps in a positive direction. We’ve still got a long way to go yet. We’ve got to continue to clean up a lot of areas and become less and less of a mistake basketball team."

Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to the second LIVE! Report this week, which is a more manageable frequency than three games in five days, which was basically the them for Illinois in the first few weeks of the season. The Illini are about 90 minutes from tipoff against VCU — perhaps the final opportunity in the nonconference portion of the season to notch another "marquee" win following Tuesday's victory against North Carolina State.

The challenge for Illinois, of course, will be handling VCU's defensive pressure. While the Rams might not press teams in the same way — or quite as hard — as West Virginia, they can still be disruptive. Right here, of course, is the only place you'll need to go to get ready for today's game (2 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Groce won't commit to set group

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois regularly has used a 10-man rotation this season. It’s even hit 11 at times since Leron Black returned from his six-game suspension.

John Groce believes in “strength in numbers.” But the Illini coach found a group he liked in the second half of Tuesday’s 88-74 win against North Carolina State, and more or less stuck with it.

The first sign something different was going on with the Illinois rotation against the Wolfpack was in the second-half starters. Groce almost always reinserts his original five, but tweaked them for a backcourt of Tracy Abrams, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Malcolm Hill and a frontcourt of Leron Black and Mike Thorne Jr.

Roles were more solidified. Abrams running the show. Coleman-Lands scoring on the wing. Black bringing energy and rebounding. Thorne — and then Maverick Morgan as Groce rode the hot hand late — providing a presence on the block. And Hill, per usual, doing a little bit of everything.

Those five got the bulk of the minutes in the second half as the Illini pulled away for the 14-point victory.

