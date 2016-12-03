Tate: Opposition so-so, just like this hoops win

Image Gallery: Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Virginia Commonwealth » more Photo by: MATIAS J. OCNER Virginia Commonwealth University's JeQuan Lewis (1) tries to pass the ball while being guarded by University of Illinois' Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Audio

Coach John Groce was surely pleased with three-fifths of his new lineup for the first 33 minutes against VCU on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

Sophomore Leron Black was a tower of strength as he worked his way toward 18-point, eight-rebound MVP honors. Malcolm Hill was his normal self with 16 points and five assists. And Tracy Abrams regained the take-charge skills that he misplaced in two shaky outings in Brooklyn.

But with the rallying Rams nipping at Illini heels and threatening at 44-40, the UI’s Three Amigos needed some help. And despite another off-day from the arc (0 of 5), Jalen Coleman-Lands knifed inside for a jumper and two layups to send the Illini winging to a “semi-quality” triumph, 64-46.

The sophomore had not previously shown the inclination to penetrate, converting just two non-trey baskets in eight games. He produced 12 points by maintaining control and, in Groce’s words, “using the jump-stop and shot fake” to garner easy goals.

Not so bullish on Rams

The reference to “semi-quality” stems from the fact that only occasionally did Virginia Commonwealth give the appearance of a previously 6-1 team, with consecutive wins over St. John’s, LSU and Princeton ... nor did it revive memories of the Shaka Smart production that made VCU the darling of the 2011 Final Four.

While Smart struggles at Texas — double-digit losses to Northwestern, Colorado and Texas Arlington — the current Rams appear to have lost their sting. Their off-and-on pressure didn’t bother Abrams & Co. (11 UI turnovers), and the Rams’ 2-of-18 three-point shooting against mixed UI defenses dragged their field goal percentage down to a bare 30 percent Saturday.

“That’s their lowest point total in a decade,” Groce said. “They popped us in the mouth early in the second half (an 11-0 run to cut the Illini lead to 35-34), but we responded. Our body language and the things said indicated that we were playing for the name on the front of the jersey.”

The late spurt resembled an earlier 19-3 Illini run after they missed 11 of their first 12 shots. The outcome lifted Illinois to 6-3 and kept alive the quest for a 10-3 pre-conference record as the Illini return home to face IUPUI on Tuesday and Central Michigan on Saturday.

Strides on defense

Considering how the UI defense has been chastised previously, today’s evaluation of the UI performance may seem harsh. After all, the Rams entered as six-point favorites, and JeQuan Lewis was deemed the best player on the court (42 points and 21 assists in his last two games).

With rebounding a standoff, defense turned the game. With Abrams doing much of the work, and Lewis hampered at mid-game by an injured ankle, the 6-foot-1 VCU senior scored 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting.

It was the UI’s best effort thus far on that end, even though the Rams’ first six baskets of the second half all came within 8 feet. They were awful on jumpers, and they finished the game with just 12 points in the last 15 minutes.

At the same time, the Rams’ leaping rim protectors — are all Illini foes such good jumpers? — negated the inside efforts of Illini centers throughout, and rejected others as well. To avoid this, Black and Hill kept the Illini moving with jumpers and free throws while Abrams, using two lost years to refine his 22-footer, sank three to bring his season arc stats to a glistening 18 of 29.

If Coleman-Lands has officially joined the club, Groce will look to the post as the last position needing an uplift. If it isn’t Maverick Morgan or Mike Thorne Jr., it might mean pivot minutes for Centennial’s Michael Finke now that Black has taken charge of power forward. Actually, with ballhandling crucial near the end Saturday, Groce went without all three.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.