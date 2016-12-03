UI MBB grades: Average in VCU victory

Image Gallery: Illinois Men's Basketball: vs. Virginia Commonwealth » more Photo by: MATIAS J. OCNER Virginia Commonwealth University's JeQuan Lewis (1) tries to pass the ball while being guarded by University of Illinois' Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) during the first quarter of a Hoophall Miami Invitational 2016 basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Audio

Illinois basketball beat writer Scott Richey offers his grades for Illinois and VCU in the Illini's victory at Miami:

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Leron Black

The 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore’s hustle plays alone stand out, but he had some tangible contributions on the court, too, like tying his career high with 18 points and pulling down a team-high seven rebounds.

BACKCOURT: Illinois B+, VCU C-

A little bit of a reversal for the Illini guards offensively — all of Tracy Abrams’ points came on treys, while Jalen Coleman-Lands didn’t make a single one of his threes but attacked the basket and still had 12 points.

FRONTCOURT: Illinois C+, VCU B-

Black’s performance certainly propped up the Illini bigs. There wasn’t much else outside of four points and three rebounds from Mike Thorne Jr. The Rams’ second-half rally came on the back of Mo Alie-Cox.

BENCH: Illinois D-, VCU C

A handful of rebounds from Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke and four assists from Jaylon Tate was basically it. The Illini reserves made one shot — Tate’s three in the closing seconds.

OVERALL: Illinois C+, VCU C

Another notable nonconference win for the Illini, but it came in spite of a couple cringe-worthy scoring droughts and some questionable post defense that allowed VCU to claw back in the game in the second half. Still work to be done.