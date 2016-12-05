Ballot breakdown: Villanova, UConn enter top spots

Video: Illini Preview: Extending winning streak would be 'nice' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette A trio of Illinois guards hit on several topics before returning to action Tuesday against IUPUI. Tracy Abrams discusses the import of a pair of consecutive wins and Malcolm Hill hits on the defensive improvements and possibility of extending the winning streak, while Jalen Coleman-Lands breaks down the key to the Illini's best offensive look.

A look at how UI hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 4

2. Kansas 2

3. Duke 3

4. UCLA 16

5. Kentucky 1

6. Baylor 8

7. Indiana 11

8. North Carolina 5

9. Gonzaga 9

10. Creighton 10

11. Saint Mary’s 13

12. Louisville 14

13. Virginia 6

14. Xavier 7

15. Butler 18

16. South Carolina 17

17. West Virginia 22

18. Purdue 15

19. Wisconsin 20

20. Oregon 19

21. Florida State 24

22. USC 25

23. Cincinnati —

24. Florida —

25. Arizona 12

Associated Press Men's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 4

2. UCLA 11

3. Kansas 4

4. Baylor 9

5. Duke 5

6. Kentucky 1

7. North Carolina 3

8. Gonzaga 8

9. Indiana 13

10. Creighton 10

11. Louisville 14

12. Saint Mary’s 12

13. Xavier 7

14. Virginia 6

15. West Virginia 25

16. Butler 18

17. Wisconsin 17

18. Purdue 15

19. South Carolina 20

20. Arizona 16

21. Florida 24

22. Cincinnati —

23. Notre Dame —

24. Oregon 23

25. Iowa State 19

Richey’s Random Thoughts

College football can have its Power Five conferences. Basketball does it one better with a Super Six. The Big East has always been about basketball, and the current iteration is living up to that history. Only the ACC — perhaps the best top-to-bottom conference this season — can match the Big East’s four teams in the top 16, but only the Big East has the defending champ and new No. 1.

Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Notre Dame 1

2. Connecticut 2

3. Baylor 4

4. Maryland 5

5. Mississippi State 6

6. South Carolina 3

7. Florida State 9

8. UCLA 11

9. Stanford 12

10. Louisville 7

11. Washington 14

12. Duke —

13. Colorado 16

14. Miami 18

15. West Virginia 19

16. Ohio State 8

17. Virginia Tech 20

18. Kentucky 17

19. Kansas State 23

20. South Florida 22

21. Oregon State 25

22. Oklahoma 10

23. Florida 13

24. DePaul 15

25. Michigan —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 2

2. Notre Dame 1

3. Baylor 4

4. Maryland 5

5. Mississippi State 6

6. South Carolina 3

7. Florida State 8

8. Louisville 7

9. UCLA 10

10. Stanford 11

11. Washington 13

12. Ohio State 9

13. West Virginia 16

14. Miami 18

15. Kentucky 17

16. DePaul 15

17. Texas 14

18. Colorado 21

19. Oklahoma 12

20. Syracuse 20

21. Duke —

22. South Florida —

23. Florida 19

24. Oregon State 24

25. Virginia Tech —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

The top of the women’s poll has been steady, but that’s about it this season. The rest has been in constant flux, thanks to plenty of ranked matchups. That’s how you get a team like Texas. The No. 17 Longhorns have played four top-11 teams this season and lost to them all. At some point to be considered among the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Hence, Texas’ continued absence from our ballot.