Ballot breakdown: Villanova, UConn enter top spots
A look at how UI hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 4
2. Kansas 2
3. Duke 3
4. UCLA 16
5. Kentucky 1
6. Baylor 8
7. Indiana 11
8. North Carolina 5
9. Gonzaga 9
10. Creighton 10
11. Saint Mary’s 13
12. Louisville 14
13. Virginia 6
14. Xavier 7
15. Butler 18
16. South Carolina 17
17. West Virginia 22
18. Purdue 15
19. Wisconsin 20
20. Oregon 19
21. Florida State 24
22. USC 25
23. Cincinnati —
24. Florida —
25. Arizona 12
Associated Press Men's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 4
2. UCLA 11
3. Kansas 4
4. Baylor 9
5. Duke 5
6. Kentucky 1
7. North Carolina 3
8. Gonzaga 8
9. Indiana 13
10. Creighton 10
11. Louisville 14
12. Saint Mary’s 12
13. Xavier 7
14. Virginia 6
15. West Virginia 25
16. Butler 18
17. Wisconsin 17
18. Purdue 15
19. South Carolina 20
20. Arizona 16
21. Florida 24
22. Cincinnati —
23. Notre Dame —
24. Oregon 23
25. Iowa State 19
Richey’s Random Thoughts
College football can have its Power Five conferences. Basketball does it one better with a Super Six. The Big East has always been about basketball, and the current iteration is living up to that history. Only the ACC — perhaps the best top-to-bottom conference this season — can match the Big East’s four teams in the top 16, but only the Big East has the defending champ and new No. 1.
Richey's Women's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Notre Dame 1
2. Connecticut 2
3. Baylor 4
4. Maryland 5
5. Mississippi State 6
6. South Carolina 3
7. Florida State 9
8. UCLA 11
9. Stanford 12
10. Louisville 7
11. Washington 14
12. Duke —
13. Colorado 16
14. Miami 18
15. West Virginia 19
16. Ohio State 8
17. Virginia Tech 20
18. Kentucky 17
19. Kansas State 23
20. South Florida 22
21. Oregon State 25
22. Oklahoma 10
23. Florida 13
24. DePaul 15
25. Michigan —
Associated Press Women's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 2
2. Notre Dame 1
3. Baylor 4
4. Maryland 5
5. Mississippi State 6
6. South Carolina 3
7. Florida State 8
8. Louisville 7
9. UCLA 10
10. Stanford 11
11. Washington 13
12. Ohio State 9
13. West Virginia 16
14. Miami 18
15. Kentucky 17
16. DePaul 15
17. Texas 14
18. Colorado 21
19. Oklahoma 12
20. Syracuse 20
21. Duke —
22. South Florida —
23. Florida 19
24. Oregon State 24
25. Virginia Tech —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
The top of the women’s poll has been steady, but that’s about it this season. The rest has been in constant flux, thanks to plenty of ranked matchups. That’s how you get a team like Texas. The No. 17 Longhorns have played four top-11 teams this season and lost to them all. At some point to be considered among the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Hence, Texas’ continued absence from our ballot.
Comments
