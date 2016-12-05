Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot breakdown: Villanova, UConn enter top spots
Mon, 12/05/2016 - 10:23pm | Scott Richey
Illini Preview: Extending winning streak would be 'nice'
A trio of Illinois guards hit on several topics before returning to action Tuesday against IUPUI. Tracy Abrams discusses the import of a pair of consecutive wins and Malcolm Hill hits on the defensive improvements and possibility of extending the winning streak, while Jalen Coleman-Lands breaks down the key to the Illini's best offensive look.

A look at how UI hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    4
2. Kansas    2
3. Duke    3
4. UCLA    16
5. Kentucky    1
6. Baylor    8
7. Indiana    11
8. North Carolina    5
9. Gonzaga    9
10. Creighton    10
11. Saint Mary’s    13
12. Louisville    14
13. Virginia    6
14. Xavier    7
15. Butler    18
16. South Carolina    17
17. West Virginia    22
18. Purdue    15
19. Wisconsin    20
20. Oregon    19
21. Florida State    24
22. USC    25
23. Cincinnati    —
24. Florida    —
25. Arizona    12

Associated Press Men's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    4
2. UCLA    11
3. Kansas    4
4. Baylor    9
5. Duke    5
6. Kentucky    1
7. North Carolina    3
8. Gonzaga    8
9. Indiana    13
10. Creighton    10
11. Louisville    14
12. Saint Mary’s    12
13. Xavier    7
14. Virginia    6
15. West Virginia    25
16. Butler    18
17. Wisconsin    17
18. Purdue    15
19. South Carolina    20
20. Arizona    16
21. Florida    24
22. Cincinnati    —
23. Notre Dame    —
24. Oregon    23
25. Iowa State    19

Richey’s Random Thoughts
College football can have its Power Five conferences. Basketball does it one better with a Super Six. The Big East has always been about basketball, and the current iteration is living up to that history. Only the ACC — perhaps the best top-to-bottom conference this season — can match the Big East’s four teams in the top 16, but only the Big East has the defending champ and new No. 1.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Notre Dame    1
2. Connecticut    2
3. Baylor    4
4. Maryland    5
5. Mississippi State    6
6. South Carolina    3
7. Florida State    9
8. UCLA    11
9. Stanford    12
10. Louisville    7
11. Washington    14
12. Duke    —
13. Colorado    16
14. Miami    18
15. West Virginia    19
16. Ohio State    8
17. Virginia Tech    20
18. Kentucky    17
19. Kansas State    23
20. South Florida    22
21. Oregon State    25
22. Oklahoma    10
23. Florida    13
24. DePaul    15
25. Michigan    —

Associated Press Women's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    2
2. Notre Dame    1
3. Baylor    4
4. Maryland    5
5. Mississippi State    6
6. South Carolina    3
7. Florida State    8
8. Louisville    7
9. UCLA    10
10. Stanford    11
11. Washington    13
12. Ohio State    9
13. West Virginia    16
14. Miami    18
15. Kentucky    17
16. DePaul    15
17. Texas    14
18. Colorado    21
19. Oklahoma    12
20. Syracuse    20
21. Duke    —
22. South Florida    —
23. Florida    19
24. Oregon State    24
25. Virginia Tech    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
The top of the women’s poll has been steady, but that’s about it this season. The rest has been in constant flux, thanks to plenty of ranked matchups. That’s how you get a team like Texas. The No. 17 Longhorns have played four top-11 teams this season and lost to them all. At some point to be considered among the best, you’ve got to beat the best. Hence, Texas’ continued absence from our ballot.

