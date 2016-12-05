Groce: Early-season schedule served its purpose

Video: Illini Preview: Extending winning streak would be 'nice' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette A trio of Illinois guards hit on several topics before returning to action Tuesday against IUPUI. Tracy Abrams discusses the import of a pair of consecutive wins and Malcolm Hill hits on the defensive improvements and possibility of extending the winning streak, while Jalen Coleman-Lands breaks down the key to the Illini's best offensive look.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ nonconference schedule was crafted with a purpose.

A mix of the typical home games for a power-conference team — your Northern Kentuckys and Southeast Missouri States of the world. A game that would have zero effect, positive or negative, on RPI with McKendree. Neutral-site games against BYU in Chicago and VCU in Miami. The annual rivalry game with Missouri in St. Louis.

And a five-game stretch in which Illinois would see where it might truly stack up this season.

The Illini emerged from those five games with more losses than wins — the worst, in respect to the big picture, the home loss to Winthrop on Nov. 21.

But the wins came at the end, back to back, providing a sense of momentum and positive energy heading into the home stretch of the nonconference season in which every game takes on more of a “have to win” feel with regard to postseason possibilities.

Illinois (6-3) starts that final quartet of nonconference games against IUPUI (3-5) at 7 p.m. today.

“Obviously, we made it difficult,” Illinois coach John Groce said about his team’s nonconference schedule. “I knew we were going to learn a lot about ourselves. From that standpoint, it gave us a chance to learn, a chance to grow (and) a chance to get better.

“We knew we’d set it up to be difficult, be challenging. Play different styles, different locations, and I think we’ve been able to accomplish that. Obviously, the goal and the hope is that it prepares you for league play.”

Winning out the next four games, for a 10-3 nonconference record, eases the burden somewhat come Big Ten play. Wins not added in the next three weeks would have to be accounted for come conference action — a significantly bigger challenge.

The consecutive victories against North Carolina State and VCU proved to the Illini they can compete at a high level.

“We’re really capable of being a good basketball team,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “We weren’t really worried or nervous at all when we took those two losses in New York. We played two very unique teams in New York, and I think we’ve gotten better from it since.

“It would be nice if we could go on a four-game winning streak — especially to start two off with very good wins. Both those teams (North Carolina State and VCU) were very good, very talented.”

The most important game on the schedule for Tracy Abrams will always be the next. The sixth-year point guard has firmly bought into that idea, but even he recognized the importance of stringing together a pair of wins at the end of the Illini’s toughest stretch of games to date.

“We wanted to keep building, keep growing,” Abrams said. “It still is early in the season. We want to win every game. We want to prepare ourselves to where we’ve got the best chance of winning. That was our approach, and it’s been working for us the few games.”

Those wins haven’t lessened Groce’s critical eye toward his team. As good as the defense was against North Carolina State and VCU, Groce sees potential growth in positioning, blocking out and guarding the ball.

Offensively, Groce is still looking for less over-dribbling, saying his team “killed ants” too much in those wins.

“We’ve still got a lot of room for improvement,” Groce said. “By no means have we even come close to reaching our potential at this point.”