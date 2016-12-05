UI MBB preview: vs. IUPUI

Video: Illini Preview: Extending winning streak would be 'nice' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette A trio of Illinois guards hit on several topics before returning to action Tuesday against IUPUI. Tracy Abrams discusses the import of a pair of consecutive wins and Malcolm Hill hits on the defensive improvements and possibility of extending the winning streak, while Jalen Coleman-Lands breaks down the key to the Illini's best offensive look.

IUPUI at Illinois, 7 p.m. Tuesday



Lineups

Illinois (6-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 11.0

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 7.9

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.4

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 12.8

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.0



Off the bench

G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 3.8

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 8.9

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 7.4

FYI: The Illini put together their best defensive performance of the season in their Saturday win against VCU. The Rams shot 30.2 percent (a season low for an Illinois opponent), and their 46 points were the fewest allowed by the Illini since a 93-45 Illinois victory against Kennesaw State on Dec. 27, 2014.



IUPUI (3-5)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Kellon Thomas Gr. 5-11 7.4

G Darell Combs Sr. 6-2 16.9

G Ron Patterson Jr. 6-2 9.8

F Evan Hall So. 6-7 6.0

F Matt O’Leary Sr. 6-8 14.0



Off the bench

F Aaron Brennan Jr. 6-6 7.6

G D.J. McCall So. 6-6 4.4

G T.J. Henderson So. 6-0 4.3

FYI: The Jaguars haven’t had much success in the state of Illinois so far this season, with a 61-58 loss at SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 26 and a 77-63 loss at Illinois State on Nov. 30.



Details

Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

Online: Jordan Bernfield (play-by-play) and Homer Drew (expert analysis) have the call on ESPN3.

Series history: Illinois leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Illinois won 87-59 on Dec. 6, 2006, in Champaign.

FYI: The Illini hit 14 three-pointers — six from Rich McBride and five from Jamar Smith — in their lone win against the Jaguars. It was Warren Carter, however, who led Illinois with a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds.



Scott Richey’s storylines

WHO’S THE MAN?

This might sound familiar, Illinois fans. The challenge in the Illini’s return home Tuesday is ... an IUPUI team with a stable of guards all capable of being the guy offensively. The Jaguars are led by Darell Combs, who has posted three 20-point games so far this season. “Their 1, 2 and 3 scare you because they’re guys that — all of them — can get 20 points in a given night,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “With guys like that you’ve got to be on edge. We’ve played against some good ones. You just need to have an awareness in scouting and have great respect and humility for how good those guys are. ... Especially those guys that are bucket getters who really have a gift to make plays. I think we’ve done a little bit better job of that with guys like that, really post the Winthrop game.”



BIG BOOST

Leron Black is averaging 12.8 points and eight rebounds per game since his return against Winthrop. The redshirt sophomore forward’s scoring numbers get even better isolated to just the Illini’s recent two wins at 16.5 ppg, with his rebound totals staying the same. Production from the rest of the Illinois bigs has been less consistent, but Groce is still pleased with the play of Mike Thorne Jr., Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke. “I thought Thorne’s effort the other day was as good as it’s been,” Groce said. “He’s moving better and was great on the offensive glass. He was really tuned in defensively (and) played with great effort, energy and poise. Morgan gave us good minutes. Finke gave us good minutes. I thought those guys had an impact on the game and, in particular, on the glass.”



CLOSER LOOKS

Jalen Coleman-Lands made three two-point field goals in a single game twice last season, against Michigan State and Penn State. He hadn’t made more than one shot inside the three-point arc in a game this season until Saturday against VCU, when he was 5 of 11 inside the arc as part of a 12-point game. “That was really fun to watch, especially because it wasn’t wide-open two-pointers,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said. “It was contested. He took his time around the trees and finished them.” Coleman-Lands said one of his goals this season was knowing his own scouting report better. “A lot of people are trying to run me off the three,” he said. “With that, I felt like I need to take what the defense gives me and then use my quick first step to get into the paint and the make a read — either score or make a pass.”



Prediction: Illinois 79, IUPUI 63

The Illini didn’t get any quality wins at the beginning of their toughest stretch of the nonconference season. They responded at the end, though, and will take a two-game winning streak — with two quality wins — into Tuesday’s game against IUPUI. The showdown with the Jaguars marks the start of the final third of the nonconference season, and it’s one in which the Illini who ultimately walloped VCU despite a few rough patches will be the heavy favorites at home. (N-G prediction record: 6-3)