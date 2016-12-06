Hill saves Illini from embarrassing loss

CHAMPAIGN — Malcolm Hill has maintained several times this season he doesn’t have to take over a game for Illinois to be successful.

The Illini have other capable scorers who can help carry the load.

But imagine where Illinois would be without its 6-foot-6 senior guard and scoring leader. Tuesday night that might have been on the losing end of a crippling home loss to IUPUI.

Instead, the Illini escaped State Farm Center with an 85-77 victory against the Jaguars in front of a relieved crowd of 10,536. Relieved because, like the win against Northern Kentucky on Nov. 13, Illinois managed to avoid a damaging loss thanks in large part to Hill’s 32-point effort.

“I just feel like I’m going to try and make a play for the team,” Hill said about his mindset late in close games when he believes it’s time to take some control. “That’s not necessarily scoring all the time. I happened to be scoring (Tuesday), but like I’ve said, I haven’t lost any confidence in the team. I think we’re really, really talented offensively.

“Offense wasn’t a problem at all (Tuesday night). It happened to be the defense. I keep saying whenever we play really well on defense — like we did last game (against VCU) — that’s when we show how good we can really be.”

Illinois’ second-half offense turned into multiple possessions of Hill taking his defender 1-on-1. That’s not the type of offense Illini coach John Groce said he wants to see all the time, but when Hill is playing like he was against IUPUI, it’s not a concern.

“Not when he’s making shots like that,” Groce said. “At some point, when you have a guy going like that like he was, it’s get good spacing and give him an opportunity to make a play. I think he sensed that we weren’t great and that he needed to step up, and that’s what he did. That’s what good players do, that’s what great players do and fortunately (Tuesday) for us he did that.”

Hill was 11 of 18 from the field, knocked down three three-pointers and made 7 of 8 free throws. Nine of those made shots, including two three-pointers, came in the second half.

“For me, the rhythm of the game was just put the ball in his hands,” said sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams, who had seven points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds for the Illini. “The flow of the game, he was making plays. He’s a great player — one of the best players in the country — so we’ve got to give him the ball.”

Despite carrying much of the offensive burden after halftime, Hill was quick to credit Leron Black’s second-half effort even though the redshirt sophomore forward was held to four points after leading the Illini with 12 at the break.

“It doesn’t show on the stats, but Leron drew so many double teams,” Hill said. “Once they double-teamed, he kicked it out. His stats from the second half don’t define him. I think he played a great overall game.”

The area of concern the Illini and Groce agreed on, however, was defense. Hill said they were hit with some of their “own medicine” with an IUPUI team that established itself down low before opening up on the perimeter.

“They just scored too much in the paint,” Hill said. “We just have to establish ourselves in the paint. Don’t get beat in the paint because once you get going from the inside it makes the outside game easier.”

Groce’s defensive concerns were across the board — a consistency problem since he praised his team’s defensive effort and execution in the win against VCU. He noted fouls on jump shooters, poor communication on pick-and-roll plays and an inability to finish long closeouts as key deficiencies.

“We made too many mistakes defensively and didn’t have the same edge that we had Saturday,” Groce said. “When you have five 50-50 balls in the first half and one of them is a jump ball and they get the other four, that should tell you something. I thought for the bulk of the game they were more physical. I thought their effort and energy level was higher.”