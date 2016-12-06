LIVE! IUPUI

Illinois vs. IUPUI — 7 p.m., ESPN3

Illinois coach John Groce considered Saturday's win against VCU the best his team had played defensively all season. Holding the Rams to 46 points on 30 percent shooting certainly played a role in Groce's feeling.

"It started with our mindset and the way we practiced," Groce said. "We had an edge to us, and I thought that was evident throughout the 40 minutes."

Groce was also pleased with the resiliency his team showed against VCU. The Illini fell behind early with almost no shots falling, built a double-digit lead and then had to endure another run by the Rams to start the second half.

"I expect that from them all the time," Groce said. "That’s something we’ve got to build on, certainly point to as an example of our stick-to-itiveness so to speak. We’ve still got to clean up a couple things — both offensively and defensively."

Illinois point guard Tracy Abrams shared his coach's thoughts about the way the Illini handled Saturday's game. Even when the Rams put together their coemback attempt after halftime.

"That’s the run that we talk about that happens in the game," Abrams said. "I told everybody to just be calm, trust each other and relax. We played hard 40 minutes I would say. We stayed the same throughout the course of the game during their runs and when we were on our runs. That was real encouraging."

Good evening everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. Illinois got its season back on track last week with wins against North Carolina State and VCU — a needed bounce back after dropping three straight during the week of Thanksgiving. Not only was it two wins in a row, but two "quality" wins, as well, which could come in handy in March.

That was fun! Check out top plays from today's 18-point #Illini win over VCU in the @Hoophall Miami Invite https://t.co/qUMRiGmOEd — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 3, 2016

Illinois (6-3) returns to action tonight against IUPUI (3-5). The Jaguars are coming off a win of their own, having beaten Ball State by 11 on Saturday. The Illini are the second Big Ten opponent on the IUPUI schedule, with the Jaguars dropping a 77-65 game on Nov. 13 at Michigan.

Groce: Early-season schedule served its purpose

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ nonconference schedule was crafted with a purpose.

A mix of the typical home games for a power-conference team — your Northern Kentuckys and Southeast Missouri States of the world. A game that would have zero effect, positive or negative, on RPI with McKendree. Neutral-site games against BYU in Chicago and VCU in Miami. The annual rivalry game with Missouri in St. Louis.

And a five-game stretch in which Illinois would see where it might truly stack up this season.

The Illini emerged from those five games with more losses than wins — the worst, in respect to the big picture, the home loss to Winthrop on Nov. 21.

But the wins came at the end, back to back, providing a sense of momentum and positive energy heading into the home stretch of the nonconference season in which every game takes on more of a “have to win” feel with regard to postseason possibilities.

Illinois (6-3) starts that final quartet of nonconference games against IUPUI (3-5) at 7 p.m. today.

