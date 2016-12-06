Quick reaction to Illini's win against IUPUI

What happened

A three-win IUPUI squad took Illinois to the brink, with the Illini avoiding the near upset thanks to Malcolm Hill, who scored more than half their points in the second half after trailing by one at halftime.



What it means

John Groce praised his team’s defensive efforts in the wins against North Carolina State and VCU and simply wanted to see that on a consistent basis. Illinois struggled to get stops against IUPUI — something that doesn’t bode well moving forward.



What’s next

Illinois (7-3) will put its three-game winning streak on the line at 2 p.m. Saturday against Central Michigan. The Chippewas, who got 70 points from two players, moved to 8-2 on the season Tuesday with a 107-97 victory against Green Bay.