UI grade vs. IUPUI: D+

Player of the game

Illinois guard Malcolm Hill

No surprise here. The 6-foot-6 Illini senior carried a heavy load in the second half and delivered. He was the Illinois offense, and his 32 points were the difference between win and loss against IUPUI.



Backcourt

IUPUI: C

Illinois: C

The Jaguars’ advantage on points in the paint — 18-6 in the first half and 28-24 by the final buzzer — was helped by a stable of guards that could get to the rim. Illinois’ advantage on the scoreboard came from Tracy Abrams and Hill.



Frontcourt

IUPUI: A-

Illinois: D-

The fact IUPUI’s Matt O’Leary was a three-point threat was surely in the Illinois game plan since he entered the game as a 39 percent shooter from deep. The Illini bigs left him open far too often, he hit four threes and scored 25 points.



Bench

IUPUI: C-

Illinois: D

After picking up his second DNP in three games on Saturday, D.J. Williams took advantage of his 8 minutes against IUPUI with five first-half points. Maverick Morgan chipped in six points, but the rest of the Illini bench was pretty quiet.



Overall

IUPUI: C+

Illinois: D+

The Illini won, extended their winning streak, but nothing about the victory was easy. Even Hill had to work for his 32 points in 1-on-1 situations. Consistent execution eluded Illinois again, an issue that could become even more troublesome when Big Ten play starts.