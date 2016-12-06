UI grade vs. IUPUI: D+
Player of the game
Illinois guard Malcolm Hill
No surprise here. The 6-foot-6 Illini senior carried a heavy load in the second half and delivered. He was the Illinois offense, and his 32 points were the difference between win and loss against IUPUI.
Backcourt
IUPUI: C
Illinois: C
The Jaguars’ advantage on points in the paint — 18-6 in the first half and 28-24 by the final buzzer — was helped by a stable of guards that could get to the rim. Illinois’ advantage on the scoreboard came from Tracy Abrams and Hill.
Frontcourt
IUPUI: A-
Illinois: D-
The fact IUPUI’s Matt O’Leary was a three-point threat was surely in the Illinois game plan since he entered the game as a 39 percent shooter from deep. The Illini bigs left him open far too often, he hit four threes and scored 25 points.
Bench
IUPUI: C-
Illinois: D
After picking up his second DNP in three games on Saturday, D.J. Williams took advantage of his 8 minutes against IUPUI with five first-half points. Maverick Morgan chipped in six points, but the rest of the Illini bench was pretty quiet.
Overall
IUPUI: C+
Illinois: D+
The Illini won, extended their winning streak, but nothing about the victory was easy. Even Hill had to work for his 32 points in 1-on-1 situations. Consistent execution eluded Illinois again, an issue that could become even more troublesome when Big Ten play starts.
