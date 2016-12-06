UI notes: Williams has MRI coming up

CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams started his senior season at Peoria Manual averaging 25.6 points per game in earning MVP honors at the Adam Lopez Thanksgiving Tournament at Springfield Lanphier.

The Illinois signee didn’t make it past two minutes in Manual’s next game, going down with a left knee injury Friday against Bloomington. Williams was in attendance Tuesday night for Illinois’ return home against IUPUI along with his dad, former Illini point guard Frank Williams, and was using a single crutch to get around.

“He’s got an MRI and X-ray coming up,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “It was great to see him (Tuesday night), and hopefully that lifted his spirits a little bit. Obviously, he wants to be out there playing, but we’ve got to do the right thing. Once he gets that MRI and X-ray we’ll know a lot more.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois eschewed its rebranded white jerseys for the second consecutive home game on Tuesday.

The Illini instead went with the throwback Fighting Illini jerseys.

The decision on which look Illinois will sport each game is fairly informal. Unless any of the players have a specific request or there’s a special theme for the game like an “Orange Out” then director of basketball operations James Haring makes the choice.

The decision to run back the throwbacks? Last week’s home win against North Carolina State, he said.



✰ ✰ ✰

Tracy Abrams’ leadership is one thing Illinois is thankful to have back on the basketball court this season after his consecutive season-ending injuries.

The Illini point guard was able to provide some sage advice to Illinois wide receiver Mikey Dudek, too.

Their paths crossed where you’d expect, with Dudek rehabbing consecutive torn right ACLs in spring practice at the same time Abrams was in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL of his own and a torn Achilles.

“I would see him in the training room all the time,” Dudek said. “We’d always talk in there. Then when we were at Varsity Room getting lunch or dinner, him and I would always talk five minutes here and there. He told me to just keep working hard and everything would work out.

“When he told me that right when I got injured, it really stuck with me. You know that God has a plan for everybody, and this was my path. I’m going to accept it. I’m going to hit it full on. I’m not going to stop until someone tells me I can’t play again.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Groce is still confident Jalen Coleman-Lands will become the type of three-point shooter the Indianapolis native showed as a freshman, when he set the program record for made three-pointers by a first-year player.

Coleman-Lands isn’t doubting his shot, either, but has spoken often since his arrival at Illinois about being more than just a three-point shooter.

He showed that in the win against VCU — scoring 12 points without making a three-pointer.

It wasn’t as big a part of his game Tuesday against IUPUI when he scored nine points on three three-pointers, but it’s still something Coleman-Lands wants to add to his repertoire.

“It makes me more difficult to guard,” Coleman-Lands said about rounding out his game. “It creates more opportunity for our team on the offensive end.”

Groce was more impressed about how Coleman-Lands attacked the basket against VCU than the results, although they were positive. He wasn’t rushed — something he hasn’t always shown.

“He had one time where he ran in there and tried to throw up some whirling-dervish garbage and it got blocked, but other than that time, the rest of the time he got in there and was under control,” Groce said. “He took what was there and did a great job of finishing in the two-point area.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Leron Black’s positive impact for Illinois is well chronicled.

But senior guard Malcolm Hill went into a little more detail leading up to Tuesday’s game against IUPUI.

“I always say this, every great team you see in history, they have that one crazy guy,” Hill said. “I like to call him that crazy guy. He just brings another dimension to the team when it comes to his energy and physicality — especially the emotions he shows. It brings the emotions out of all of us.”

Black just laughed when told Hill called him the “crazy guy.”

“I don’t know,” he said. “My energy, maybe, is what he’s talking about.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Illinois has switched between a 2-3 zone and man-to-man defense all season.

Tuesday was no exception and again was moment to moment as opposed to game to game based on opponent.

“It gives (opposing offenses) a different look because we think we’re pretty good in both,” Hill said. “The fact we can just switch it up at any time throughout the game is good for us.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Groce was able to double dip in Illinois’ trip to Florida last weekend, spending Friday night in Greenacres, Fla., to see 2017 point guard and Illini signee Trent Frazier play.

Frazier put up 25 points in Wellington’s 66-52 win against Leonard High School.

Frazier is averaging 22.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.3 steals per game for the Wolverines.

“It was great to see him play,” Groce said. “Obviously, he’s really, really talented. He can break down defenses, get his shot basically for the most part whenever he wants. It’s a real gift that he has.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Frazier returned the favor Saturday, taking in Illinois’ 64-46 victory against VCU at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Signed his first autograph for a young Illini fan in attendance.

Got his picture taken with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.

And tweeted about it all.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen four or five (players) maybe in my time where a kid’s more excited to be a part about what we’re doing,” Groce said. “Wants to put that jersey on. He’s really, really excited. That’s neat to see — his humility and graciousness that he and his family have for the opportunity to play at Illinois. I’d like to tell you it’s like that every time in recruiting, but that’s not necessarily true.”



✰ ✰ ✰

Frazier’s fellow 2017 signees are off to a solid start to their respective senior seasons as well.

East St. Louis center Jeremiah Tilmon is averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game for the Flyers, while Javon Pickett is putting up 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Belleville East.