Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Dec. 5)

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project the top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? Plenty of ACC and Big East representation:



EAST



1. Villanova



2. North Carolina



3. Saint Mary’s



4. South Carolina



Marcus who? The Tar Heels haven’t missed a beat at point guard even with NCAA-title-game-almost- hero Marcus Paige now in the D-League. Joel Berry II has filled that role, averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 assists. He is shooting 42 percent from three.



SOUTH



1. UCLA



2. Kentucky



3. Gonzaga



4. Virginia



The Bulldogs returned one full-time starter from last season, and Josh Perkins is leading them in scoring this year. But Przemek Karnowski’s return from a back injury plus three transfers among top six scorers is at the heart of Gonzaga’s hot start.



MIDWEST



1. Kansas



2. Indiana



3. Louisville



4. Butler



Kelan Martin was never the guy in high school — not while playing alongside D’Angelo Russell and Quentin Snider. But the 6-foot-7 forward is the guy at Butler, leading the Bulldogs and ranking eighth in the Big East in scoring at 18.1 ppg.



WEST



1. Duke



2. Baylor



3. Creighton



4. Xavier



Duke already was getting All-America level play from Luke Kennard and Amile Jefferson waiting for its talented freshman to get healthy. Jayson Tatum putting up 22 points and eight rebounds against Florida probably should terrify the rest of the country.