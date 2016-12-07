Tate: UI defense needs quick fix

Check the lost and found. Look under the bed and in the attic. It must be somewhere.



Gone missing is the Illini basketball team’s perception of defense. You know, preventing the other guys from scoring easy baskets.



Maybe the Illini left it in Miami, where they held VCU to 46 points, lowest for the Rams in more than a decade. But that appears to be an outlier ... VCU shooters evidently forgetting to remove their blindfolds.



John Groce’s gang couldn’t guard a statue against IUPUI on Tuesday night but won anyway thanks to extraordinary shot-making by Malcolm Hill. The Jaguars spotted Illinois a 10-0 jump but rocketed ahead 22-17 when early stats showed them with seven inside goals and the Illini with seven turnovers.



In a give-and-take shootout, the Jaguars carried a 68-65 lead into the final seven minutes before Hill found that special rhythm and went 1-on-1 to cash 12 of the UI’s next 16 points, finishing with 32.



Thankfully, the Jaguars missed a frightening flurry of treys when it was 81-77, and the Illini used free throws to finish it, 85-77. If Illinois hadn’t shot 60 percent in the second half, it would have been Winthrop Relived. Looking back, Illinois isn’t the same team when Leron Black is on the bench, and he played just 24 minutes in part because of his recurrent foul problems.



Defensive improvements needed



Let’s talk about size. We list the players’ heights as though it is significant. There aren’t enough centers to go around, and superior height supposedly gives Illinois an edge against the midmajor foes who play here in November and December.



But IUPUI’s tallest starter, 6-foot-8 Matt O’Leary, ran circles around his bigger rivals with 25 points on Tuesday, and the smaller Jaguars compiled 11 offensive rebounds to the UI’s seven. With 42 points by halftime, IUPUI had nearly as many as VCU produced in Miami.



Groce was frustrated by the weak effort. He perceived it coming in practice, watched helplessly as the Jaguars rattled off an 18-6 first-half margin in the paint and cited everything from “poor communication on pick-and-rolls” to “inability to finish long closeouts” to “poor reaction on the 50-50 balls.”



A seasonlong problem, there appears to be no easy resolution. It is the reason Illinois is projected to finish sub-.500 in the Big Ten. Illini big men Mike Thorne, Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke simply lack the mobility to guard. And perimeter defenders often are seen sagging off the weak side in a help mode but then recover late on ball reversal. Of 27 IUPUI baskets, 16 could be described as layups, dunks, scoops or putbacks.



Watch out for duo on Saturday



The final home date of this calendar year is Saturday against Central Michigan (8-2 with four consecutive wins). And guess what: Groce better get the zone ready.



Two 5-9 streakers from Texas combined for 70 points in Tuesday’s 107-97 defeat of Green Bay, junior Marcus Keene racking 40 and senior Braylon Rayson adding 30. Keene is averaging 31.4 over 10 games.



Sounds like more playing time for UI senior Jaylon Tate, who has lost his starting role but gets the call when defensive needs are a priority. Of course, it was Tate who drew the assignment on Keon Johnson when the Winthrop spark plug, who stands somewhere between 5-4 and 5-7, went on his 38-point outburst here.



As for a solution to this nagging concern, it probably boils down to: Do your best and hope they miss. Pitch and duck.



The Illini offense is acceptable by Big Ten standards. Rebounding got a lift when Black returned. But in a stretch of six consecutive severe challenges (won three, lost three), Illinois has been outscored 180-142 in the paint.



The defensive effort against VCU must be regarded as deviation from the norm. Defense remains a shaky work in progress.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.





