UI MBB preview: vs. Central Michigan

Central Michigan at Illinois

2 p.m. Saturday



Lineups



Illinois (7-3)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 10.6



G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 8.0



G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 19.8



F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 13.3



C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.1



Off the bench



G Te’Jon Lucas Fr. 6-0 3.3



F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 8.1



C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 7.3



FYI: Hill is the second-leading scorer in the Big Ten, trailing Iowa guard Peter Jok, who is averaging 23.8 points per game for the Hawkeyes (5-5).



Central Michigan (8-2)



Starters



P Name Yr. Ht. PPG



G Marcus Keene Jr. 5-9 31.4



G Braylon Rayson Sr. 5-9 17.6



F Cecil Williams Jr. 6-6 9.3



G Josh Kozinski R-Jr. 6-4 8.2



F Luke Meyer Jr. 6-101/2 5.2



Off the bench



F DaRohn Scott Jr. 6-91/2 2.5



F Blake Hibbitts Sr. 6-7 2.7



F David DiLeo Fr. 6-71/2 8.9



FYI: Keene is the top scorer in the nation, and he’s got the lead by a significant margin. Next closest is Washington native and Valparaiso senior Alec Peters at 25.1 ppg. Keene has failed to score at least 30 points just twice this season.



Details



Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.



Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.



Online: Zach Prelutsky (play-by-play) and Masaki Sugimoto (analysis) and Cassie Carlson (reports) have the call on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription).



Series history: First meeting.



FYI: Saturday’s game is Illinois’ final nonconference game at State Farm Center, with only the game against BYU in Chicago and the Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri in St. Louis remaining before Big Ten play starts. A win against Central Michigan would keep the Illini from replacing the 2007-08 team as the last to lose two nonconference home games.



Scott Richey’s storylines



DIFFERENT ROUTINE



Illinois was able to work a day off into its schedule this week, with the team taking Wednesday off after fending off IUPUI for a 85-77 victory on Tuesday. Illini coach John Groce considered that day off important, particularly with the academic load his team is facing. “A lot of our guys are taking finals both this week and next week — heavy academic week with the fall semester ending,” Groce said. “We had reading day (Thursday), finals started (Friday) and go through next Friday. We tend to go a little bit shorter with practice — be a little bit more concise. I thought that was good for the guys mentally. I thought we got a lot out of practice (Thursday) even though it was short. I thought we had great energy. Guys were very enthusiastic, very engaged (and) working at this point to continue to try to limit mistakes on both sides of the ball — making sure we’re all on the same page.”



DYNAMIC DUO



Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene is not only scoring a nationally leading 31.4 ppg. He’s also doing it by shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range and 52.5 percent from the field overall on nearly 20 shot attempts per game. Braylon Rayson isn’t as efficient for the Chippewas, but he gets his shots, too — averaging nearly 17 attempts per game. “They’re shooting it quick, and he has the ultimate green light — both (Keene) and Rayson,” Groce said. “Obviously, they’re really utilizing the three-point line. They have great spacing. They’re really, really good offensively.” Central Michigan is attempting 35.6 three-pointers per game this season — the third most in the country — and is shooting 34.6 percent from deep. “They can put lineups out there where five guys shoot threes,” Groce said. “As much as they do pick-and-roll with Keene and Rayson, you have to have an awareness of them in those situations.”



HE’S A GAMER



Leron Black has shown off an efficient and effective midrange game this season, and the redshirt sophomore forward is shooting 57.1 percent on two-point field goals. Black also has attempted six three-pointers in six games. He hasn’t hit one yet, but that doesn’t mean he won’t keep getting the OK from Groce as long as he’s open. “I’m letting him shoot them,” Groce said. “He’s worked really hard. He’s made them in practice. It’s just a matter of, I think, one or two of them falling for him in a game. He doesn’t necessarily hunt them. ... He’s shooting about one or two a game, and I think it’s just a matter of time before he starts making them.”



Prediction: Illinois 88, Central Michigan 83



Saturday’s game isn’t exactly a “trap game” considering BYU, Illinois’ next opponent, isn’t any kind of rival or even playing terrific basketball this season, but the Chippewas pose a serious challenge for the Illini. Winthrop showed what one smaller guard can do when he catches fire with Keon Johnson’s 38-point game. Central Michigan has two shorter guards of the same mold — shooters playing with a wealth of confidence after combining for 70 points in the Chippewas’ Tuesday win against Green Bay. Illinois has the offense to keep up. But do the Illini have the defense to get just enough stops? That will be the deciding factor. (N-G prediction record: 7-3)





