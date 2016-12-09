Williams seeks consistency moving forward

CHAMPAIGN — D.J. Williams’ playing time at Illinois has only rarely held constant. Other than a 10-game stretch from early February to early March his freshman season, Williams has been in and out of the Illini basketball rotation.



After starting the 2015-16 opener, he pulled a quartet of DNPs in the next seven games. His playing time in the Big Ten varied from two minutes against Ohio State to 23 against Rutgers, against which he put up then-career highs of eight points and four rebounds.



Williams hasn’t seen the court any more consistently through 10 games this season, either. The Simeon grad saw double-digit minutes in four of the first six games, then played just two minutes across the next three.



Tuesday’s win against IUPUI marked Williams’ longest stretch of playing time since Thanksgiving Day. And the 6-foot-7 sophomore guard hit 2 of 3 shots, including his first three-pointer of the season, for his first points since Nov. 18.



Illinois returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Central Michigan — the final nonconference home game of the season.



It’s also Williams’ next chance to build off a good eight minutes against the Jaguars and start to solidify a more consistent role.



“It’s tough on any player, but I just try to keep a positive mindset,” Williams said about his varying playing time. “I think that’s the best way of handling things — always stay positive and continue to work on your game. If you go in there with a negative mindset, you’re going to see negative results.”



The positive results Illinois coach John Groce wants to see — from all his players — extend beyond scoring. Groce acknowledged the Illini needed Williams’ offensive production against IUPUI, even going as far as using a “thank goodness,” but scoring is not the end-all be-all.



“There’s more than making shots to the game,” Groce said. “Now he did play well the other night. He did some good things. He got in the passing lanes with his length. His (defensive) positioning was better.”



Williams said making a couple shots against the Jaguars boosted his confidence and helped him get in a better rhythm on both ends of the court. He made plays and impacted the game.



“The energy he brings — get offensive rebounds, play really good defense — the energy he brings off the bench is really good for us,” senior guard Malcolm Hill said.



And that’s what Williams wants to do in his role off the bench.



“Being able to come off the bench, there’s advantages to that,” Williams said. “I can evaluate the game and see where I can bring energy or some type of way I can impact the game. I think I did a good job of doing that (Tuesday) night.”



Now Williams just has to, wants to, do it consistently.



“Just stay ready,” Williams said. “Just keep continuing to work on my game. Watch film. I’ve been consistent with that lately. The coaches keep telling me to stay ready and when I go out there to be impactful.”



Groce has committed to a deeper rotation this season. And regularly discussed the need for sacrifice from the players — a willingness to accept defined roles, smaller or otherwise. Groce said Williams has made that sacrifice.



“A lot of it’s mental in terms of each guy making a decision that, ‘This is going to be my disposition today. This is how hard I’m going to play. This is how locked in I’m going to be,’ ” Groce said. “He was ready to go, and he got in and played well (against IUPUI). Per minute played, I thought he was really productive. He had a good practice (Thursday) and piggybacked off of that. I like the direction he’s headed right now.”