Abrams shows way to victory

CHAMPAIGN — Tracy Abrams’ path to becoming a 1,000-point scorer was, let’s say, not exactly typical.



Honestly, very little about the 6-foot-2 point guard’s Illini career has been typical, though.



Abrams was named Illinois’ Most Outstanding Player as a freshman under Bruce Weber. He was just the second first-year player to receive that particular honor, joining Cory Bradford in his 1998-99 season.



Then, after two seasons playing for John Groce — and 754 more points — the Chicago Mount Carmel grad sat out two straight with serious injuries.



Abrams topped 1,000 career points Saturday against Central Michigan — 1,027, to be exact — by making a career-high seven three-pointers on the way to a career-best 31 points. That topped his previous high of 27, against Auburn in December 2012. Four years ago. When he was a sophomore.



So, not exactly typical. But it ended up being more than enough production for a 92-73 victory for Illinois (8-3) in front of a State Farm Center crowd of 13,045.



“I would say the whole process is the reason I’m shooting the ball so well,” said Abrams, who was 10 of 12 from the field against the Chippewas and was the first Illini to make seven or more three-pointers in a game since Brandon Paul hit eight against Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2012, as part of his 43-point game.



“I was able to learn a lot about the game and learn some stuff individually I needed to get better at,” Abrams continued, recalling his time sidelined the past two seasons. “I just took that and every day was in the lab working, trying to get better.”



Abrams’ lab, of course, was the Illini’s practice gym at Ubben Basketball Complex. Two serious leg injuries — first a torn ACL, then a torn Achilles — meant he was cleared to shoot before he was cleared to do much else on the basketball floor.



So Abrams might have been stationary, but he still put up a lot of shots. His improvement from a 27 percent three-point shooter his first three seasons to 64 percent through 11 games this season is the result.



“I knew he was going to shoot the ball the best of his career,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “I knew that. I saw that coming.



“The first thing he was able to do when he came back from both injuries — that he was allowed to do — was shoot. Obviously, here’s a guy chomping at the bit to come back, so he spent a ton of time on shooting the ball and becoming a better shooter.”



Abrams’ two misses against Central Michigan (8-3) were at either end of the spectrum of a missed shot. His lone miss in the second half came on a rushed three-pointer as the shot clock wound down. His first-half miss was an ill-advised runner in the lane — a move he forced early in his career he’s been able to rein in this season.



Groce said Abrams’ three-point shooting (25 of 39 this season) comes down to two factors. He’s earned the right to shoot them after improving his stroke the past two seasons, and he’s taking higher-quality shots.



“Why’s he taking better ones?” Groce asked rhetorically. “I think he feels very comfortable with who he is. He sees the game at a slower speed now than he did when I first coached him and lets things develop and really sees things a lot better than I know that he did when I first coached him.



“I think the combination of those two things have certainly allowed you to see the improvement he’s made from an efficiency standpoint on the offensive end.”