LIVE! Central Michigan

Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. Glad it's a "good afternoon" instead of a "good evening" as well. Afternoon basketball is a good thing — at least from my end. No approaching deadline to fret about. Plenty of time to really observe and evaluate what's happening on the floor, which you'll be able to read in Sunday's News-Gazette alongside our all-area football coverage.

Now, the question is will you be reading about an Illini victory or a loss? Illinois (7-3) is a 10-point favorite against Central Michigan (8-2) and has a 79 percent chance at a win according to KenPom.com. That said, it won't be an easy task for the Illini. The Chippewas have the leading scorer in the nation in Marcus Keene and another 5-foot-9 guard in Braylon Rayson who, while not as efficient, is still a scoring threat. The pair put up 70 points combined in Central Michigan's victory against Green Bay on Tuesday.

Illinois is coming off an 85-77 victory against IUPUI, and the eight-point margin of victory belies just how close the game was. The Jaguars definitely threatened the upset, but a monster second half from Malcolm Hill (23 of his game-high 32 points) helped avert disaster. The defensive issues against IUPUI, though, don't exactly bode well for today's game.

The LIVE! Report will return soon with more courtside updates, but for the time being stands as the place to be to prep for today's matchup with a little pregame reading:

Williams seeks consistency moving forward

CHAMPAIGN — D.J. Williams’ playing time at Illinois has only rarely held constant. Other than a 10-game stretch from early February to early March his freshman season, Williams has been in and out of the Illini basketball rotation.

After starting the 2015-16 opener, he pulled a quartet of DNPs in the next seven games. His playing time in the Big Ten varied from two minutes against Ohio State to 23 against Rutgers, against which he put up then-career highs of eight points and four rebounds.

Williams hasn’t seen the court any more consistently through 10 games this season, either. The Simeon grad saw double-digit minutes in four of the first six games, then played just two minutes across the next three.

Tuesday’s win against IUPUI marked Williams’ longest stretch of playing time since Thanksgiving Day. And the 6-foot-7 sophomore guard hit 2 of 3 shots, including his first three-pointer of the season, for his first points since Nov. 18.

Illinois returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday against Central Michigan — the final nonconference home game of the season.

It’s also Williams’ next chance to build off a good eight minutes against the Jaguars and start to solidify a more consistent role.

To continue reading, click here.

— Da'Monte Williams out for season

— UI MBB preview: vs. Central Michigan

— (VIDEO) Illini Preview: 'No secret' Chippewas guards tough to stop

— UI hoops Class of 2017 early-season glance

Tate: UI defense needs quick fix

Check the lost and found. Look under the bed and in the attic. It must be somewhere.

Gone missing is the Illini basketball team’s perception of defense. You know, preventing the other guys from scoring easy baskets.

Maybe the Illini left it in Miami, where they held VCU to 46 points, lowest for the Rams in more than a decade. But that appears to be an outlier ... VCU shooters evidently forgetting to remove their blindfolds.

John Groce’s gang couldn’t guard a statue against IUPUI on Tuesday night but won anyway thanks to extraordinary shot-making by Malcolm Hill. The Jaguars spotted Illinois a 10-0 jump but rocketed ahead 22-17 when early stats showed them with seven inside goals and the Illini with seven turnovers.

In a give-and-take shootout, the Jaguars carried a 68-65 lead into the final seven minutes before Hill found that special rhythm and went 1-on-1 to cash 12 of the UI’s next 16 points, finishing with 32.

Thankfully, the Jaguars missed a frightening flurry of treys when it was 81-77, and the Illini used free throws to finish it, 85-77. If Illinois hadn’t shot 60 percent in the second half, it would have been Winthrop Relived. Looking back, Illinois isn’t the same team when Leron Black is on the bench, and he played just 24 minutes in part because of his recurrent foul problems.

To continue reading, click here.