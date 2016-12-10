Tate: Hot shooting cures Illini ills

Accurate shooting covers a multitude of sins.



If you don’t like trite bromides, let’s just say: Nothing else matters as long as the basketball finds the cords. And so far — knock on wood — Illini shooters are in a good zone.



In splintering Central Michigan 92-73 on Saturday, the Illini (8-3) now have converted at least half their shots in six of eight home games and have topped 50 percent in all eight wins. If they come close to this in the last two-thirds of the season — cross your fingers — they’ll play more games than the assured 32.



For the record, they stand at 47.8 percent from the field and 39.7 from the arc.



Four previous John Groce clubs fell far short of those numbers. Past field percentages, beginning in 2012-13, were 41.2, 41.1, 41.3 and 43.2. Three-point shooting was 32.1, 31.7, 35.5 and 36.3.



Solid foundation



Can the Illini sustain this pace? Will they find the Chicago and St. Louis rims less friendly against BYU and Missouri? And how will they fare against all those Big Ten coaches who know UI tendencies like the back of their hand? (No hints, they already know enough.)



No, Groce’s gang won’t shoot .500 for the season. But surely these last four wins have built some confidence and drained part of the negativism rippling through Illini Nation.



If you have recollections of Tracy Abrams’ perimeter game, think again. He drained seven treys on Saturday, and his only miss was a heave against the shot clock. Abrams checks in at 64 percent from outside, a far cry from his career figure of 26.9. Based on pre-Saturday stats for 351 teams, he ranks among the top 10 individuals.



Abrams is a changed young man who took full advantage of two lost years by practicing on his weakness.



“I couldn’t predict 64 percent,” Groce said, “but I knew he’d shoot the best of his career.”



Power play



Right behind in accuracy is Leron Black, not in three-pointers (he’s 0 of 8) but in perfecting a medium-range jumper that gives him a blistering 63 percent on two-pointers.



Throw in a personal makeover, coupled with energetic rebounding (and just one foul Saturday), and you have a pure power forward.



Groce seems more proud of Black than anyone, saying: “Leron is coming out of a situation where he made a bad choice (drew a protective knife in a bar), and he has made the most of his opportunity. He has grown even more mentally than physically, and he appreciates it more.”



Toss in scoring leader Malcolm Hill (18.9) and you have three tough veterans who are averaging 45.8 points per game, 16.6 rebounds and shooting free throws at 80 percent. And the alternating centers, Mike Thorne Jr. and Maverick Morgan, were productive Saturday and are combining for 14 points per game on nearly 60 percent shooting.



Room for improvement



The oddity is that the regular with the best shooting history is having the roughest time.



Jalen Coleman-Lands, who shot 42 percent on 206 arc shots as a freshman, hasn’t been the same since fracturing his right hand. He left much to be desired on both ends again Saturday.



“It’s like riding a bike,” Groce said. “He and (Michael) Finke will figure it out. They are good shooters.”



So there you are. If this team executes, the players have the touch to make shots.



You can, of course, point back to Brooklyn, where West Virginia (which has forced 56 more turnovers in two games since upending No. 6 Virginia) and Florida State stymied the Illini. But in this particular season, there aren’t many teams like those two among the remaining 20.



Defensive shortcomings may ultimately do them in, but accurate shooting is keeping the Illini alive in their quest for more games in March.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.