UI MBB grades: A vs. Central Michigan
Player of the Game: Tracy Abrams
Scoring 31 points is one thing. Doing it on 83 percent shooting is another entirely — especially when the sixth-year point guard went 7 of 8 from three-point range. Five rebounds and three assists padded a dynamite stat sheet.
Backcourt: Illini A, Chippewas B-
Abrams scored 31 points on 12 shots. Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene and Braylon Rayson combined for 43 but needed 39 shots to make it happen.
Frontcourt: Illini A, Chippewas F
Illinois held the edge on points in the paint at 34-14 and hammered Central Michigan on the boards with a 49-25 rebounding victory.
Bench: Illini B+, Chippewas D
Maverick Morgan carried the Illini here, scoring 11 points and hauling in a season-high seven rebounds. The Illini didn’t have much scoring off the bench, but the overall production was better than Tuesday’s.
Overall: Illini A, Chippewas D+
Saturday had the potential to be a trap game for Illinois. The Illini were the favorites, but Central Michigan was just dangerous enough to make for a little uncertainty heading into the tip. A monster game from Abrams to lead a balanced effort erased any worries.
