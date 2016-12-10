UI MBB grades: A vs. Central Michigan

Player of the Game: Tracy Abrams



Scoring 31 points is one thing. Doing it on 83 percent shooting is another entirely — especially when the sixth-year point guard went 7 of 8 from three-point range. Five rebounds and three assists padded a dynamite stat sheet.



Backcourt: Illini A, Chippewas B-



Abrams scored 31 points on 12 shots. Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene and Braylon Rayson combined for 43 but needed 39 shots to make it happen.



Frontcourt: Illini A, Chippewas F



Illinois held the edge on points in the paint at 34-14 and hammered Central Michigan on the boards with a 49-25 rebounding victory.



Bench: Illini B+, Chippewas D



Maverick Morgan carried the Illini here, scoring 11 points and hauling in a season-high seven rebounds. The Illini didn’t have much scoring off the bench, but the overall production was better than Tuesday’s.



Overall: Illini A, Chippewas D+



Saturday had the potential to be a trap game for Illinois. The Illini were the favorites, but Central Michigan was just dangerous enough to make for a little uncertainty heading into the tip. A monster game from Abrams to lead a balanced effort erased any worries.