UI MBB notebook: Groce thinks incoming freshman will bounce back

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois spent a week waiting on word about Da’Monte Williams’ injured left knee, hurt when the future Illini guard landed awkwardly trying to finish off chasing down a Bloomington fast break with a block.



The word received Friday wasn’t good. Williams will miss the rest of the 2016-17 season at Peoria Manual with a torn ACL.



“Obviously, I feel bad for the kid because it’s his senior year,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “That’s not necessarily how you envision it being played out. I told him (Friday) night things happen for a reason, and we’ve got to figure out a way to turn it into a positive.”



Tracy Abrams was a major topic of discussion after Saturday’s win against Central Michigan after the sixth-year point guard dropped 31 points on the Chippewas. Groce pointed to Abrams’ return from his own torn ACL — plus a torn Achilles — as a path to follow.



“What (Abrams) went through was hard, but it made him a better player, I think, and a better person,” Groce said. “It’s not fun. I’m confident that with our support and (Williams’) family’s support and the Peoria community, God has a plan for him, too. He does. We’ve got to continue to support and encourage him. We believe in him.”



Illinois went through a similar situation last season when freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas missed the end of his senior season at Milwaukee Washington after breaking two bones in his right foot in a game against Centennial in February at Parkland.



Lucas did not return 100 percent until the start of practice on Oct. 3.



The 6-foot point guard didn’t appear at all Saturday against Central Michigan, with sophomore guard Aaron Jordan also drawing a DNP as a coach’s decision. Those DNPs happened during a game in which 12 Illini saw action, including walk-ons Alex Austin, Clayton Jones and Samson Oladimeji in the final minute. Oladimeji scored his first two career points on a pair of free throws with 30 seconds remaining.



“It was based on the opponent we’re playing, practice (and) how they played in the last game,” Groce said about Lucas and Jordan not playing. “Certainly nothing those two guys necessarily didn’t do. It was more D.J. (Williams) played well in the last game and played well in practice. The same thing with (Jaylon) Tate. I thought they earned it.”



Central Michigan guard Marcus Keene entered Saturday’s game leading the nation in scoring at 31.4 points per game and doing so as a 53 percent shooter.



Keene topped his season floor of 23 points with 25 against the Illini, but the 5-9 junior was 9 of 23 (39 percent) from the field. Illinois also held Central Michigan’s second-leading scorer — senior guard Braylon Rayson — to 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting (38 percent).



“That was our main goal, to make those guys high volume,” Abrams said. “It was high volume (Saturday), and we knew if we made those guys high volume we’d be in a great situation to win the game. We did a great job of making those guys work for baskets.”



Illinois has outrebounded all but four of its opponents this season: Northern Kentucky, Winthrop, West Virginia and VCU. The Norse had the biggest advantage at 11.



Saturday was the Illini’s best day on the boards. Illinois outrebounded Central Michigan 49-25, marking a season high in rebounds for the Illini while also allowing the fewest they’ve given up all season.



“Really with our size — with me, (Maverick Morgan), Leron (Black) and (Michael) Finke — every night we should have an advantage on the offensive and defensive glass,” sixth-year center Mike Thorne Jr. said. “We’re not going to play that many teams with the size we have and athleticism.



“Obviously, in the Big Ten, we’ll probably see a couple teams — Purdue, maybe Michigan State — but most nights I feel we’ve got the athleticism and strength that we should beat teams on the glass.”



Thorne led Illinois with 11 rebounds against Central Michigan to set a season high. The 6-11 center also had eight points for his best all-around performance since putting up 12 points and seven rebounds against West Virginia.



“For me, I feel like I’m going to continue to get better as the season goes on with conditioning and timing and getting the feel back for playing again,” Thorne said.



Thorne’s season high in rebounds wasn’t the only record set by an Illini big on Saturday. Black’s 21 points against the Chippewas was a career high. Like he has been all season, the 6-7 redshirt sophomore forward was dangerous with his midrange jumper.



“Yeah, I really feel like it will go in every time,” Black said. “I worked hard last year and in the offseason, and my teammates set me up to have wide-open shots.



“If it wasn’t for Tracy, Malcolm (Hill) and (Jalen Coleman-Lands), I wouldn’t have wide-open shots. Half the time there’s not somebody 5 feet from me because they do so well setting people up. They make the game a lot easier for me.”

