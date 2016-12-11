Strong practices preceded Illini's latest win

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz) Video

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce is a firm believer in his team playing like it practices.

Illinois’ win against IUPUI on Dec. 6 — a game in which the Jaguars threatened an upset at every turn, only to be held off behind a monster second half from Malcolm Hill — was proceeded by practices that weren’t as good as those of the previous week, when the Illini picked up a pair of quality wins against North Carolina State and VCU.

The practices leading into Saturday’s win against Central Michigan — a 19-point victory the end result of turning a dynamic Chippewas offense inefficient and relatively ineffective — were different. The start of finals made them shorter, more concise.

But they were also better. Effort was good. Attention to detail was solid.

“I really saw the guys really holding each other accountable even more,” Groce said. “They’ve already done that a lot, but we saw some clips on the film (and) I could hear them talking about different things that were happening out there and (saying) we have to get that cleaned up.

“Any time you’ve got the players talking that way, that’s a really, really good thing. The more ownership they have, the better.”

That the players were the ones holding each other accountable and not the coaches is something Groce said he mentions to his team regularly.

Players leading in that regard is a positive.

“He didn’t have to coach as much because we pointed out our own errors and got on ourselves about it,” Hill said. “We’re (11) games in the season. We kind of see the mistakes that we make game in, game out. Coach doesn’t have to repeat himself.

“We should be able to get on ourselves about that just because we know better. It’s not a matter of whether we know what to do. It’s about executing what we’re supposed to get done defensive and offensive wise.”

A veteran team makes that an easier task. Tracy Abrams’ return brings his leadership off the sideline and back on to the court. Leron Black provides plenty of energy.

“Abrams, the last couple days of practice, really had those guys ready to go,” Groce said. “He’s loud. It doesn’t take much to get Black to be loud, and all of a sudden now it becomes a ripple effect.”

A ripple effect that’s hit Hill, who Groce said is as vocal as ever on the court.

“You hear his voice a lot more and a lot louder,” Groce said. “He was on guys (Thursday) for making some defensive mistakes in a couple drills. Then when he made a mistake he said, ‘Hey, that’s on me.’ … He’s much more into the team right now — not that he hasn’t been in the past — but at an even higher level now.”

Sophomore guard D.J. Williams categorized a more player-led team as “great” and said it was having perhaps the most influence on the team’s youngest player — true freshman point guard Te’Jon Lucas.

“The older group — Tracy, Jaylon (Tate), Malcolm, all the seniors — they do a great job of leading us through things,” Williams said. “Especially with Te’Jon. He started off not playing much, but Jaylon and Tracy talked to him and helped him have more of a positive mindset.”

Abrams’ message to the team as a whole won’t be changing either. It will continue to be defense first — always.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that are really buying into the defensive end,” the sixth-year point guard said. “We’re really picking up on the little things that we didn’t understand at first. … I’m going to keep talking about defense all year, honestly, because I know our offense, we have a lot of talented players. Defense wins games.”