Ballot breakdown: Top 10 stays similar on both sides
A look at how UI hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 1
2. Kansas 2
3. Duke 3
4. UCLA 4
5. Kentucky 5
6. Baylor 6
7. Indiana 7
8. North Carolina 8
9. Gonzaga 9
10. Creighton 10
11. Louisville 12
12. Virginia 13
13. South Carolina 16
14. West Virginia 17
15. Florida State 21
16. Purdue 18
17. Wisconsin 19
18. Saint Mary’s 11
19. Butler 15
20. Xavier 14
21. Oregon 20
22. USC —
23. Arizona 25
24. Cincinnati 23
25. Florida 24
Associated Press Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 1
2. UCLA 2
3. Kansas 3
4. Baylor 4
5. Duke 5
6. Kentucky 6
7. North Carolina 7
8. Gonzaga 8
9. Indiana 9
10. Creighton 10
11. Louisville 11
12. West Virginia 15
13. Virginia 14
14. Wisconsin 17
15. Purdue 18
16. South Carolina 19
17. Xavier 13
18. Butler 16
19. Arizona 20
20. Saint Mary’s 12
21. Notre Dame 23
22. Oregon 24
23. Florida State —
24. USC —
25. Cincinnati 22
Richey's Random Thoughts
Our ballot has valued Florida State more than most this season. So beating a ranked Florida team — even if it was at home — last week vaulted the Seminoles even higher up our ballot, yet they still remain just barely inside the Top 25 nationally. Nonetheless, the combination of guards Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes and freshman big man Jonathan Isaac (super-interesting player) makes the Seminoles a team to watch this season.
Richey's Women's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 2
2. Notre Dame 1
3. Baylor 3
4. Maryland 4
5. Mississippi State 5
6. South Carolina 6
7. Florida State 7
8. UCLA 8
9. Stanford 9
10. Louisville 10
11. Washington 11
12. Duke 12
13. Colorado 13
14. Miami 14
15. West Virginia 15
16. Ohio State 16
17. Virginia Tech 17
18. South Florida 20
19. Oregon State 21
20. Kansas State 19
21. Oklahoma 22
22. Arizona State —
23. Oklahoma State —
24. DePaul 24
25. Kentucky 18
Associated Press Women's Top 25
TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Baylor 3
4. Maryland 4
5. Mississippi State 5
6. South Carolina 6
7. Florida State 7
8. Louisville 8
9. UCLA 9
10. Stanford 10
11. Washington 11
12. Ohio State 12
13. Miami 14
14. West Virginia 13
15. Colorado 18
16. Texas 17
17. DePaul 16
18. Duke 21
19. Kentucky 15
20. Oklahoma 19
21. Syracuse 20
22. South Florida 22
23. Arizona State —
24. Virginia Tech 25
25. Oregon —
Richey's Random Thoughts
The idea of ranking Notre Dame ahead of UConn was born from the notion the Fighting Irish were a known quantity with so many returning players, while the Huskies lost their top three players to the WNBA draft (the top three picks). But UConn winning the head-to-head matchup completely erases any doubt. Eighty-four straight wins. Sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier making the leap. The national title is UConn’s to lose. Again.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.