Monday, December 12, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Ballot breakdown: Top 10 stays similar on both sides
Mon, 12/12/2016 - 9:19pm | Scott Richey
Image Gallery:
UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan
UI Men&#039;s Basketball vs. Central Michigan
Photo by: Robin Scholz
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)

A look at how UI hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    1
2. Kansas    2
3. Duke    3
4. UCLA    4
5. Kentucky    5
6. Baylor    6
7. Indiana    7
8. North Carolina    8
9. Gonzaga    9
10. Creighton    10
11. Louisville    12
12. Virginia    13
13. South Carolina    16
14. West Virginia    17
15. Florida State    21
16. Purdue    18
17. Wisconsin    19
18. Saint Mary’s    11
19. Butler    15
20. Xavier    14
21. Oregon    20
22. USC    —
23. Arizona    25
24. Cincinnati    23
25. Florida    24

Associated Press Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    1
2. UCLA    2
3. Kansas    3
4. Baylor    4
5. Duke    5
6. Kentucky    6
7. North Carolina    7
8. Gonzaga    8
9. Indiana    9
10. Creighton    10
11. Louisville    11
12. West Virginia    15
13. Virginia    14
14. Wisconsin    17
15. Purdue    18
16. South Carolina    19
17. Xavier    13
18. Butler    16
19. Arizona    20
20. Saint Mary’s    12
21. Notre Dame    23
22. Oregon    24
23. Florida State    —
24. USC    —
25. Cincinnati    22

Richey's Random Thoughts

Our ballot has valued Florida State more than most this season. So beating a ranked Florida team — even if it was at home — last week vaulted the Seminoles even higher up our ballot, yet they still remain just barely inside the Top 25 nationally. Nonetheless, the combination of guards Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes and freshman big man Jonathan Isaac (super-interesting player) makes the Seminoles a team to watch this season.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    2
2. Notre Dame    1
3. Baylor    3
4. Maryland    4
5. Mississippi State    5
6. South Carolina    6
7. Florida State    7
8. UCLA    8
9. Stanford    9
10. Louisville    10
11. Washington    11
12. Duke    12
13. Colorado    13
14. Miami    14
15. West Virginia    15
16. Ohio State    16
17. Virginia Tech    17
18. South Florida    20
19. Oregon State    21
20. Kansas State    19
21. Oklahoma    22
22. Arizona State    —
23. Oklahoma State    —
24. DePaul    24
25. Kentucky    18

Associated Press Women's Top 25

TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Notre Dame    2
3. Baylor    3
4. Maryland    4
5. Mississippi State    5
6. South Carolina    6
7. Florida State    7
8. Louisville    8
9. UCLA    9
10. Stanford    10
11. Washington    11
12. Ohio State    12
13. Miami    14
14. West Virginia    13
15. Colorado    18
16. Texas    17
17. DePaul    16
18. Duke    21
19. Kentucky    15
20. Oklahoma    19
21. Syracuse    20
22. South Florida    22
23. Arizona State    —
24. Virginia Tech    25
25. Oregon    —

Richey's Random Thoughts

The idea of ranking Notre Dame ahead of UConn was born from the notion the Fighting Irish were a known quantity with so many returning players, while the Huskies lost their top three players to the WNBA draft (the top three picks). But UConn winning the head-to-head matchup completely erases any doubt. Eighty-four straight wins. Sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier making the leap. The national title is UConn’s to lose. Again.

