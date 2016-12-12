Ballot breakdown: Top 10 stays similar on both sides

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)

A look at how UI hoops beat writer SCOTT RICHEY’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 1

2. Kansas 2

3. Duke 3

4. UCLA 4

5. Kentucky 5

6. Baylor 6

7. Indiana 7

8. North Carolina 8

9. Gonzaga 9

10. Creighton 10

11. Louisville 12

12. Virginia 13

13. South Carolina 16

14. West Virginia 17

15. Florida State 21

16. Purdue 18

17. Wisconsin 19

18. Saint Mary’s 11

19. Butler 15

20. Xavier 14

21. Oregon 20

22. USC —

23. Arizona 25

24. Cincinnati 23

25. Florida 24

Associated Press Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 1

2. UCLA 2

3. Kansas 3

4. Baylor 4

5. Duke 5

6. Kentucky 6

7. North Carolina 7

8. Gonzaga 8

9. Indiana 9

10. Creighton 10

11. Louisville 11

12. West Virginia 15

13. Virginia 14

14. Wisconsin 17

15. Purdue 18

16. South Carolina 19

17. Xavier 13

18. Butler 16

19. Arizona 20

20. Saint Mary’s 12

21. Notre Dame 23

22. Oregon 24

23. Florida State —

24. USC —

25. Cincinnati 22

Richey's Random Thoughts

Our ballot has valued Florida State more than most this season. So beating a ranked Florida team — even if it was at home — last week vaulted the Seminoles even higher up our ballot, yet they still remain just barely inside the Top 25 nationally. Nonetheless, the combination of guards Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes and freshman big man Jonathan Isaac (super-interesting player) makes the Seminoles a team to watch this season.

Richey's Women's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 2

2. Notre Dame 1

3. Baylor 3

4. Maryland 4

5. Mississippi State 5

6. South Carolina 6

7. Florida State 7

8. UCLA 8

9. Stanford 9

10. Louisville 10

11. Washington 11

12. Duke 12

13. Colorado 13

14. Miami 14

15. West Virginia 15

16. Ohio State 16

17. Virginia Tech 17

18. South Florida 20

19. Oregon State 21

20. Kansas State 19

21. Oklahoma 22

22. Arizona State —

23. Oklahoma State —

24. DePaul 24

25. Kentucky 18

Associated Press Women's Top 25

TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Notre Dame 2

3. Baylor 3

4. Maryland 4

5. Mississippi State 5

6. South Carolina 6

7. Florida State 7

8. Louisville 8

9. UCLA 9

10. Stanford 10

11. Washington 11

12. Ohio State 12

13. Miami 14

14. West Virginia 13

15. Colorado 18

16. Texas 17

17. DePaul 16

18. Duke 21

19. Kentucky 15

20. Oklahoma 19

21. Syracuse 20

22. South Florida 22

23. Arizona State —

24. Virginia Tech 25

25. Oregon —

Richey's Random Thoughts

The idea of ranking Notre Dame ahead of UConn was born from the notion the Fighting Irish were a known quantity with so many returning players, while the Huskies lost their top three players to the WNBA draft (the top three picks). But UConn winning the head-to-head matchup completely erases any doubt. Eighty-four straight wins. Sophomores Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier making the leap. The national title is UConn’s to lose. Again.