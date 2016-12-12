Big Ten hoops update: Northwestern working through injuries

Other Related Content Ballot breakdown: Top 10 stays similar on both sides

All 14 Big Ten men’s basketball coaches in one place (sort of)? Sounds like a perfect time for an update. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY has some highlights from Monday’s coaches teleconference:

Overcoming injuries

Northwestern lost freshman forward Rapolas Ivanauskas to a shoulder injury before the season even started. Fellow big man Aaron Falzon has since gone down with a season-ending knee injury, and sophomore center Dererk Pardon will be sidelined at least until Big Ten play starts after hand surgery.

But the Wildcats (7-2) are still just a couple plays away from being undefeated, having lost by two and four points, respectively, to Butler and Notre Dame.

“We’ve had to kind of mix and match a little bit from what we thought we were going to be, but our guys have attacked it well and shown a lot of poise and confidence, which is huge,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “Even those games we lost, I felt like our team believed that we were going to win and expected to win, and I’m starting to see that confidence spill into each and every game, which I think is a good thing for us.”



Fresh prince

Tom Izzo didn’t necessarily recruit Nick Ward to play big minutes at power forward as a freshman. When the Ohio native signed, Izzo thought he’d still have Deyonta Davis, who instead declared for the NBA draft and was a first-round pick of the Toronto Raptors.

Since, the Spartans (7-4) have also lost graduate transfer forward Ben Carter (knee surgery) and senior forward Gavin Schilling (knee surgery).

Ward is now averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game coming off the bench in a role that would be even larger if he cut down on his tendency to foul.

“I think he’s gotten a break with the injuries we’ve had and Deyonta leaving kind of surprisingly, and he’s taken advantage of the break,” Izzo said. “Now we’ve got to get him into the 20s in the minutes. His points and rebounds per minutes are off the charts. We’ve just got to keep him in the game longer.”



Changed complexion

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino joked earlier this season about cutting down the nets after his team won its eighth game — matching last year’s win total. The Golden Gophers got that win Dec. 6 against NJIT and have since added two more.

But there’s no real comparison, Pitino said, between last year’s struggles and this year’s successes.

It’s a different team. Quite literally, with newcomers Amir Coffey and Reggie Lynch starting and a third, Akeem Springs, first off the bench.

“With that being said, the vibe is great because we’re 10-1,” Pitino said. “I guess when these guys taste success they feel good. Last year we didn’t have that feeling too often. Our biggest test is to make sure they understand we are by no means where we want to go, and we’ve just got to continue to move forward and get better.”



Starting strong early

Quality wins at home. Quality wins on the road. Quality wins at neutral sites. That’s Purdue coach Matt Painter’s goal for his team every season. The No. 15 Boilermakers (8-2) have two so far — Georgia State and Auburn — with a shot at a third Saturday against No. 21 Notre Dame.

“As a coach, if you feel like you have a team that’s capable of being in the NCAA tournament, I think you’re a fool if you’re not playing people that are going to get you prepared,” Painter said. Purdue’s losses came against ranked Villanova and Louisville teams by three and seven points, respectively.

“If you haven’t played enough of those teams and you do have an NCAA tournament (bid), I think you’ve set yourself up for failure,” Painter continued. “You’ve got to be really, really good in conference play, then. We’re always going to put together a nonconference schedule that’s going to be appealing to the committee. I think it’s smart.”