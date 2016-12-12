Possession battles big in Finke's changed role

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)

CHAMPAIGN — A new role for Michael Finke with Leron Black’s return has seen a dropoff in overall production from the redshirt sophomore forward and Champaign native. But Finke is still finding ways to make a difference on the court.

Take Saturday’s win against Central Michigan. Finke was 1 of 7 from the field — making him 2 of 16 (12.5 percent) in the last five games since Black started receiving more minutes in the Illini frontcourt.

But Finke pulled down seven rebounds, including four on the offensive end, and received a round of applause from the Illini fans at State Farm Center on a second-half possession where he battled inside for two in a row.

“Obviously, it takes a little bit of time to get rhythm whenever you add a guy or delete a guy from the rotation,” Illinois coach John Groce said. “(Saturday) I thought he was really good. I thought he rebounded it. I thought he played hard. I’m not worried about the shotmaking. That will come with both him and (sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands). Sometimes there’s a little bit of a ripple effect when you add or delete a guy that just happens. It’s not anybody’s fault.”

Groce credited Finke’s rebounding improvement — particularly on the offensive end — with the way he attacks the game. Finke is averaging 5.4 rebounds per game this season (up from 3.7 rpg a year ago), and he leads the Illini in offensive rebounding while tying for ninth in the Big Ten in offensive rebounds per game.

Those improved numbers are the result of more than Finke simply changing his body — being stronger, more athletic — during the offseason, although that has certainly helped.

“I think part of it’s the way he’s wired,” Groce said. “He’s just one of those guys that cares about doing everything right. He plays every possession and tries to play the right way.

“He pursues balls. He may not get all of them, but that allows you to be in position to get as many as he’s getting per minute played right now, which is outstanding. His effort, his consistency with who he is on the court, I think allows him to be a productive rebounder.”