Illini adapting to new roles

CHAMPAIGN — John Groce moved Jalen Coleman-Lands and Leron Black into Illinois’ starting lineup in Miami with Tracy Abrams, Malcolm Hill and Mike Thorne Jr.

It was the Illini’s best lineup four days prior in their ACC/Big Ten Challenge victory against North Carolina State in late November.

The starting lineup that Saturday in early December against VCU has been repeated in the two games since — all victories.

But what the starting lineup shift did was throw another wrinkle in the Illini rotation.

Black and Coleman-Lands provided for Illinois’ second unit when they came off the bench.

It took two less-than-productive games from the Illini reserves against VCU and IUPUI before getting back on track against Central Michigan.

Maverick Morgan had his first double-digit scoring game since Nov. 15 and set a season high with seven rebounds.

Michael Finke might have had just two points, but added two assists and seven rebounds of his own.

Jaylon Tate didn’t score at all but led the Illini with five assists.

“We have a really talented bench,” Hill said. “I think we’ve got some players on the bench that could start for other teams. When you come off the bench, when I used to do it, I just made sure I brought energy and didn’t make too many mistakes. I think it’s just more of a consistency thing.”

Illinois’ rotation has been fluid all season, with Groce playing 10 or even 11 players.

Kipper Nichols gaining eligibility for Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. United Center game against BYU adds another option, but, at least production-wise off the bench, the Illini took a step forward their last time out.

“We need more consistency, and I’m hoping one or more of those guys start to emerge in practice and games,” Groce said. “That’s what you want. Right now, in particular when you look at the minutes per game, our seventh-, eighth- and ninth-highest minutes per game guys have fluctuated. I’d like it for it to probably be a little bit more solidified, but sometimes you don’t have a team like that.”

Illinois’ depth has allowed Groce to build rotations specific to the teams the Illini play.

That meant no Aaron Jordan and Te’Jon Lucas against Central Michigan.

Other games it’s been limited or no action for Tate and D.J. Williams.

Groce compared it to middle relief in baseball and righty-righty and lefty-lefty matchups.

“You hope that somebody emerges and clearly disengages themselves from the group, and if that happens then players play players,” Groce said. “But if not, then we’re trying to use those guys to the best of our ability for the team’s sake and what’s best for the team. I really believe some of those guys have started to buy into it. It takes a sacrificial spirit.”

The Illini have more opportunities to establish their role in practice.

That’s how Williams got more of a look against IUPUI (five points in 8 minutes), which he turned into even more playing time against Central Michigan (two points, five rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes).

“It’s actually fun having that much talent on the team, especially in practice,” Williams said. “We all like to compete and go at each other in practice. The more we push each other in practice, that will make us play better.”

Groce pointed to the way Tate has handled his ever-changing playing time this season — also something of a trend in his Illini career — as the epitome of buying in to the team concept.

The senior point guard started seven games this season. The last was against North Carolina State, where he didn’t play at all in the second half.

He was the third point guard against VCU, but ultimately played more than Lucas, and has seen his time on the court tick upward the past two games.

“I think the response that you see Tate have to how we’ve decided to maneuver the lineup and flip it around, not one time has he pouted,” Groce said. “It’s all about the team at this point in time for him as a senior, and he’s been through a lot. I think that’s great for the younger guys to see his disposition and how he handles himself.”