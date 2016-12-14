Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Dec. 12)

Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project the top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? Big Ten beneficiaries of losses elsewhere across the country:



EAST



1. Villanova



2. North Carolina



3. Creighton



4. West Virginia



Marcus Foster fell out of favor in a hurry at Kansas State, dismissed by Bruce Weber for failing to live up to team standards after he led the Wildcats in scoring two straight seasons. No complaints from Greg McDermott as he’s doing the same for Bluejays.



SOUTH



1. Duke



2. Baylor



3. Gonzaga



4. Purdue



Scott Drew’s Bears are getting some love as the No. 1 team in the country, wrangling six first-place votes this season. Wins against Oregon, VCU, Michigan State, Louisville and Xavier will do that, with post duo of Jo Lual-Acuil and Johnathan Motley hard to match.



MIDWEST



1. Kansas



2. Indiana



3. Virginia



4. Florida State



The Jayhawks really might be better than last season’s Elite Eight squad. Frank Mason III is putting up an All-America-type season — maybe National Player of the Year caliber — and freshmen Josh Jackson and Udoka Azubuike aren’t being buried on the bench.



WEST



1. UCLA



2. Kentucky



3. Louisville



4. Wisconsin



Bronson Koenig is Wisconsin’s leading scorer. Nigel Hayes is shooting much better than a year ago. But the best player for the Badgers? A case can be made for Ethan Happ, who’s averaging 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds and shooting 70 percent.