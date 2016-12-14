Richey: Seeding is believing (Week of Dec. 12)
Each week until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY will project the top four seeds for each region in the NCAA tournament. This week? Big Ten beneficiaries of losses elsewhere across the country:
EAST
1. Villanova
2. North Carolina
3. Creighton
4. West Virginia
Marcus Foster fell out of favor in a hurry at Kansas State, dismissed by Bruce Weber for failing to live up to team standards after he led the Wildcats in scoring two straight seasons. No complaints from Greg McDermott as he’s doing the same for Bluejays.
SOUTH
1. Duke
2. Baylor
3. Gonzaga
4. Purdue
Scott Drew’s Bears are getting some love as the No. 1 team in the country, wrangling six first-place votes this season. Wins against Oregon, VCU, Michigan State, Louisville and Xavier will do that, with post duo of Jo Lual-Acuil and Johnathan Motley hard to match.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas
2. Indiana
3. Virginia
4. Florida State
The Jayhawks really might be better than last season’s Elite Eight squad. Frank Mason III is putting up an All-America-type season — maybe National Player of the Year caliber — and freshmen Josh Jackson and Udoka Azubuike aren’t being buried on the bench.
WEST
1. UCLA
2. Kentucky
3. Louisville
4. Wisconsin
Bronson Koenig is Wisconsin’s leading scorer. Nigel Hayes is shooting much better than a year ago. But the best player for the Badgers? A case can be made for Ethan Happ, who’s averaging 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds and shooting 70 percent.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.