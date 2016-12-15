A look at Malcolm Hill's run up the charts
Malcolm Hill, he of the silky-smooth stepback jumper, continues his climb up the Illinois all-time career scoring leaders list each game. The senior guard recently passed Don Freeman for 15th all time. Next up is Dave Scholz. And 1,500 career points is, perhaps, just a couple good games away. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY looks at how the Belleville East grad has reached 1,451 points:
BY ZONE
Two-pointers 338 of 727 (.465) 676 points
2013-14: 31 of 76 (.408)
2014-15: 114 of 244 (.467)
2015-16: 155 of 322 (.481)
2016-17: 38 of 85 (.447)
Three-pointers 119 of 328 (.363) 357 points
2013-14: 15 of 44 (.341)
2014-15: 42 of 108 (.389)
2015-16: 37 of 118 (.314)
2016-17: 25 of 58 (.431)
Free throws 418 of 522 (.801) 418 points
2013-14: 47 of 61 (.770)
2014-15: 121 of 155 (.781)
2015-16: 193 of 235 (.821)
2016-17: 57 of 71 (.803)
MILESTONES
Date Opponent Result Location
Nov. 8, 2013 Alabama State 80-63 W State Farm Center
— First five career points came at the free throw line before first career made shot on a fast break dunk courtesy a Mike LaTulip assist.
Dec. 8, 2013 Auburn 81-62 W Atlanta
— First career three-pointer gives Illini a 31-point second half lead on the Tigers.
Dec. 6, 2014 American 70-55 W State Farm Center
— Career point No. 250 part of a 13-point game, the eighth of nine straight double-digit scoring performances to start sophomore season.
Jan. 3, 2015 No. 20 Ohio State 77-61 L Columbus, Ohio
— Sank 100th career shot, a layup, in second half against the Buckeyes.
Jan. 11, 2015 Nebraska 53-43 L Lincoln, Neb.
— Made 100th career free throw early in second half in loss to Cornhuskers.
Feb. 2, 2015 Michigan 65-52 W (OT) State Farm Center
— Career point No. 500 came during second half rally against Wolverines.
Nov. 27, 2015 Notre Dame 84-79 L State Farm Center
— Team-high 19 points included career point No. 750 in the first half against the Fighting Irish.
Jan. 23, 2016 Minnesota 76-71 W (OT) Williams Arena (Minneapolis)
— Fitting, Hill said afterward, that two free throws made him the 47th player in Illini history to score 1,000 career points.
Nov. 11, 2016 Southeast Missouri State 81-62 W State Farm Center
— Hit career point No. 1,250 just 42 seconds into the second half against the Redhawks on his patented step-back, fadeaway mid-range jumper.
Nov. 13, 2016 Northern Kentucky 79-64 W State Farm Center
— Fourth of career-high five three-pointers against the Norse was career No. 100 from deep and part of 19 points in final 9 minutes, 53 seconds for Hill.
Nov. 29, 2016 North Carolina State 88-74 W State Farm Center
— Thirteenth of 22 points against Wolfpack — also a free throw — moved Hill past James Augustine and into top 20 scorers in Illini history.
