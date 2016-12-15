Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, December 15, 2016 83 Today's Paper

A look at Malcolm Hill's run up the charts
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

A look at Malcolm Hill's run up the charts

Thu, 12/15/2016 - 8:47pm | Scott Richey
Image Gallery:
UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan
UI Men&#039;s Basketball vs. Central Michigan
» more
Photo by: Robin Scholz
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)
  • Audio
    PODCAST: Sports Talk 12-15-16

Other Related Content

Malcolm Hill, he of the silky-smooth stepback jumper, continues his climb up the Illinois all-time career scoring leaders list each game. The senior guard recently passed Don Freeman for 15th all time. Next up is Dave Scholz. And 1,500 career points is, perhaps, just a couple good games away. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY looks at how the Belleville East grad has reached 1,451 points:

BY ZONE

Two-pointers    338 of 727 (.465)    676 points

2013-14:        31 of 76 (.408)

2014-15:        114 of 244 (.467)

2015-16:        155 of 322 (.481)

2016-17:        38 of 85 (.447)

Three-pointers    119 of 328 (.363)    357 points

2013-14:        15 of 44 (.341)

2014-15:        42 of 108 (.389)

2015-16:        37 of 118 (.314)

2016-17:        25 of 58 (.431)

Free throws    418 of 522 (.801)    418 points

2013-14:        47 of 61 (.770)

2014-15:        121 of 155 (.781)

2015-16:        193 of 235 (.821)

2016-17:        57 of 71 (.803)

MILESTONES

Date        Opponent            Result        Location

Nov. 8, 2013    Alabama State        80-63 W    State Farm Center

— First five career points came at the free throw line before first career made shot on a fast break dunk courtesy a Mike LaTulip assist.

Dec. 8, 2013    Auburn            81-62 W    Atlanta
— First career three-pointer gives Illini a 31-point second half lead on the Tigers.

Dec. 6, 2014    American            70-55 W    State Farm Center

— Career point No. 250 part of a 13-point game, the eighth of nine straight double-digit scoring performances to start sophomore season.

Jan. 3, 2015    No. 20 Ohio State        77-61 L    Columbus, Ohio

— Sank 100th career shot, a layup, in second half against the Buckeyes.

Jan. 11, 2015    Nebraska            53-43 L    Lincoln, Neb.

— Made 100th career free throw early in second half in loss to Cornhuskers.

Feb. 2, 2015    Michigan            65-52 W (OT)    State Farm Center

— Career point No. 500 came during second half rally against Wolverines.

Nov. 27, 2015    Notre Dame            84-79 L    State Farm Center

— Team-high 19 points included career point No. 750 in the first half against the Fighting Irish.

Jan. 23, 2016    Minnesota            76-71 W (OT)    Williams Arena (Minneapolis)

— Fitting, Hill said afterward, that two free throws made him the 47th player in Illini history to score 1,000 career points.

Nov. 11, 2016    Southeast Missouri State    81-62 W    State Farm Center

— Hit career point No. 1,250 just 42 seconds into the second half against the Redhawks on his patented step-back, fadeaway mid-range jumper.

Nov. 13, 2016    Northern Kentucky        79-64 W    State Farm Center

— Fourth of career-high five three-pointers against the Norse was career No. 100 from deep and part of 19 points in final 9 minutes, 53 seconds for Hill.

Nov. 29, 2016    North Carolina State        88-74 W    State Farm Center

— Thirteenth of 22 points against Wolfpack — also a free throw — moved Hill past James Augustine and into top 20 scorers in Illini history.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments