A look at Malcolm Hill's run up the charts

Malcolm Hill, he of the silky-smooth stepback jumper, continues his climb up the Illinois all-time career scoring leaders list each game. The senior guard recently passed Don Freeman for 15th all time. Next up is Dave Scholz. And 1,500 career points is, perhaps, just a couple good games away. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY looks at how the Belleville East grad has reached 1,451 points:



BY ZONE



Two-pointers 338 of 727 (.465) 676 points



2013-14: 31 of 76 (.408)



2014-15: 114 of 244 (.467)



2015-16: 155 of 322 (.481)



2016-17: 38 of 85 (.447)



Three-pointers 119 of 328 (.363) 357 points



2013-14: 15 of 44 (.341)



2014-15: 42 of 108 (.389)



2015-16: 37 of 118 (.314)



2016-17: 25 of 58 (.431)



Free throws 418 of 522 (.801) 418 points



2013-14: 47 of 61 (.770)



2014-15: 121 of 155 (.781)



2015-16: 193 of 235 (.821)



2016-17: 57 of 71 (.803)



MILESTONES



Date Opponent Result Location



Nov. 8, 2013 Alabama State 80-63 W State Farm Center



— First five career points came at the free throw line before first career made shot on a fast break dunk courtesy a Mike LaTulip assist.



Dec. 8, 2013 Auburn 81-62 W Atlanta

— First career three-pointer gives Illini a 31-point second half lead on the Tigers.



Dec. 6, 2014 American 70-55 W State Farm Center



— Career point No. 250 part of a 13-point game, the eighth of nine straight double-digit scoring performances to start sophomore season.



Jan. 3, 2015 No. 20 Ohio State 77-61 L Columbus, Ohio



— Sank 100th career shot, a layup, in second half against the Buckeyes.



Jan. 11, 2015 Nebraska 53-43 L Lincoln, Neb.



— Made 100th career free throw early in second half in loss to Cornhuskers.



Feb. 2, 2015 Michigan 65-52 W (OT) State Farm Center



— Career point No. 500 came during second half rally against Wolverines.



Nov. 27, 2015 Notre Dame 84-79 L State Farm Center



— Team-high 19 points included career point No. 750 in the first half against the Fighting Irish.



Jan. 23, 2016 Minnesota 76-71 W (OT) Williams Arena (Minneapolis)



— Fitting, Hill said afterward, that two free throws made him the 47th player in Illini history to score 1,000 career points.



Nov. 11, 2016 Southeast Missouri State 81-62 W State Farm Center



— Hit career point No. 1,250 just 42 seconds into the second half against the Redhawks on his patented step-back, fadeaway mid-range jumper.



Nov. 13, 2016 Northern Kentucky 79-64 W State Farm Center



— Fourth of career-high five three-pointers against the Norse was career No. 100 from deep and part of 19 points in final 9 minutes, 53 seconds for Hill.



Nov. 29, 2016 North Carolina State 88-74 W State Farm Center



— Thirteenth of 22 points against Wolfpack — also a free throw — moved Hill past James Augustine and into top 20 scorers in Illini history.