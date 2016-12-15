Tate: Let's see what Nichols can do

With increasingly strong opponents challenging John Groce’s 8-3 Illini, there is comfort in seeing Tracy Abrams and Leron Black at full health.



They possess a “street fighter” quality that casts them into leadership roles even as Malcolm Hill remains the most consistent scorer. And if 6-foot-6, 225-pound Kipper Nichols is going to contribute, it’s because my brief sightings indicate he has the same Abrams-Black qualities that carry into defense and rebounding.



It’s not clear when or how Groce will employ Nichols against BYU on Saturday night in Chicago. Nichols hasn’t played since 2015 at St. Edward in Cleveland, where he was Division I Player of the Year, as chosen by Ohio coaches. His aggressiveness allows him to score in a variety of ways, having averaged nearly 19 points as a junior and senior.



Nichols appears to be blocked by Black, Hill and others at his natural forward position. But if he is sound defensively, that skill might earn valuable minutes while the regulars rest. Or he might challenge Jalen Coleman-Lands if the versatile Hill isn’t stressed by the defensive assignment at 2-guard.



With three years of eligibility beyond this season, Nichols could figure prominently when Hill is gone.



Bad behavior



Loyalty reached an all-time low when it was revealed that a former Wake Forest assistant football coach, more recently broadcasting for the Deacons, turned over game-plan information to Louisville and others.



Tommy Elrod, whatever his “get even” reasons — hell hath no fury like a coach scorned — was a spy in Wake’s camp. And shame on those who eagerly accepted this despicable way of cheating.



What we now see is a lavishly upgraded Louisville program that worked its way into the ACC with outstanding men’s programs in football, basketball and baseball ... and now embarrassing athletic director Tom Jurich and the conference with disgraceful episodes.



Not the least astonishing is the manner in which basketball coach Rick Pitino avoided responsibility for an assistant bringing prostitutes into 15 Cardinals recruiting weekends.



Oh, and are basketball recruits rejecting Louisville? Your answer: Three top-100 players already are signed for 2017.



Fans vs. sportsters



One last thought on Wake’s disloyal Elrod.



It is a unique aspect of sports that fans are the truly loyal participants. They wear the colors when oftentimes the coaches don’t (the UI’s John Mackovic disdained orange). They contribute money while the coaches seldom contribute from their massive salaries. They tend to stick with the team for a lifetime.



Coaches come and go. So do players. Cubs and Cardinals fans surely find it disconcerting that Jason Heyward switches teams one year, and Dexter Fowler does the same thing in reverse the next year.



Sure, there’s money involved, but is that the overriding factor? As St. Louis fans this month, aren’t we grappling with our emotions as Fowler, the former enemy, comes aboard?



There are unquestionably players like Yadier Molina who are attached, mind and soul, to their team. But for many professional athletes, it’s just a money machine in another city. And to tell the truth, fans are more deeply invested (and loyal) than they are.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.













