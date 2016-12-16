'Available' Nichols ready to play again

Video: Illini Preview: 'I'm super excited' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois returns to action Saturday at Chicago's United Center against BYU. That game could also mark the debut of redshirt freshman forward Kipper Nichols, who discusses his time off the court the last year. Illini redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke touches on this week's lighter schedule, and sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams shares a few thoughts on BYU and playing in his hometown one more time.

CHAMPAIGN — Kipper Nichols arrived in Champaign a year ago, joining Illinois at the semester break after signing the month before. Since, the 6-foot-6 forward has done nothing but practice and go through skill workouts. Then more practices and more workouts.

Now the Tulane transfer is eligible. Nichols could make his Illinois debut Saturday when the Illini face BYU at 8:30 p.m. in the nightcap of the Chicago Legends doubleheader at United Center in Chicago.

“I couldn’t even put it into words,” Nichols said. “It wouldn’t do it justice. I’m super excited. I feel like I’ve been in college forever, and I haven’t played a game yet.”

But how exactly might the physical combo forward fit in the Illinois rotation? John Groce has committed to a deeper rotation this season with a fuller roster available to him, and the Illini coach said there has been discussion about how to integrate yet another player.

“We’ve got a rotation that’s starting to get a little bit more solidified — certainly up front,” Groce said, also mentioning that rotation has helped the Illini put together a four-game winning streak. “Those guys have played well. Is (Nichols) available Saturday? Yes. Have we got thoughts on how we could use him Saturday potentially? Yes. A lot of that will be determined by how the game flows, by what our team needs, but I know he’s excited to be available and eligible.”

The last time Nichols played in an actual game was March 27, 2015, in the semifinals of the OHSAA Division I state tournament. He had 20 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists, but St. Edward was shut out in overtime by Huber Heights Wayne in a 57-51 victory, and the Eagles were denied a chance to defend their state title.

A mere 632 days later, Nichols could get his chance to be back on the court against BYU.

“I think the thing about it is, you can’t really replace game reps,” Nichols said. “That’s one thing I’ve kind of learned playing against guys like Malcolm (Hill) and Tracy (Abrams). The way they kind of dissect the game and it slows down for them, you can see it.

“Sometimes Malcolm makes a move where I’m like, ‘That’s four years of college basketball right there.’ I’ve been trying to learn from them and take from them the best I can.”

Nichols’ versatility could help him find the floor for the Illini. And that’s versatility on both ends, with the ability to guard multiple positions and use his physicality on offense to play either the 3 or 4.

“He’s a great player and is going to be really good for us down the road especially,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “It’s tough for anyone, really, to have to guard him at the 4, but it pushes me and makes me and Leron (Black) better. We’re really glad to have him on the floor.”

Groce said he’s looking for Nichols to provide some of the same characteristics that Black has shown when it comes to energy and effort. Nichols’ offense will come. Defense and rebounding are the early focus.

“The consistency there with mental and physical toughness, I think, is something he can bring to the table, and something we expect him to bring to the table daily,” Groce said. “A lot of guys, when they’re young, think they’re going to score their way into it. ... There’s a lot more to it than shot-making. He’s developing and growing and getting better, but like all of us still has a long way to go.”