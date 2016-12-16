UI MBB preview: vs. BYU (at Chicago)

Video: Illini Preview: 'I'm super excited' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois returns to action Saturday at Chicago's United Center against BYU. That game could also mark the debut of redshirt freshman forward Kipper Nichols, who discusses his time off the court the last year. Illini redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke touches on this week's lighter schedule, and sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams shares a few thoughts on BYU and playing in his hometown one more time.

Illinois vs. BYU, 8:30 p.m. Saturday



Lineups

Illinois (8-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Tracy Abrams Gr. 6-2 12.5

G Jalen Coleman-Lands So. 6-3 7.7

G Malcolm Hill Sr. 6-6 18.9

F Leron Black R-So. 6-7 14.4

C Mike Thorne Jr. Gr. 6-11 6.3



Off the bench

G D.J. Williams So. 6-7 3.1

F Michael Finke R-So. 6-10 7.5

C Maverick Morgan Sr. 6-10 7.6

FYI: Abrams leads the Big Ten in three-point shooting percentage at 64.1 — ahead of Wisconsin freshman D’Mitrik Trice, who’s shooting 60.9 percent but has attempted 16 fewer threes.



BYU (7-3)

Starters

P Name Yr. Ht. PPG

G Nick Emery So. 6-2 16.0

G L.J. Rose Sr. 6-3 6.4

G TJ Haws Fr. 6-4 12.2

F Yoeli Childs Fr. 6-8 6.9

F Eric Mika So. 6-10 21.0



Off the bench

F Kyle Davis Sr. 6-8 9.8

G Davin Guinn Jr. 6-5 3.7

F Jamal Aytes Jr. 6-6 3.4

FYI: Mika, Emery and Haws played at Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, and won a Maxpreps.com national championship in the 2012-13 season. All three served an LDS mission, either taking a year off (Mika in Italy) or postponing their collegiate start (Emery in Germany and Haws in France).



Details

Site: United Center (20,917), Chicago.

Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (expert analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDWS 1400-AM, WDAN 1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.

TV: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (expert analysis) have the call on BTN.

Series history: Illinois leads 3-2.

Last meeting: BYU won 80-75 on Dec. 19, 1980, in Knoxville, Tenn.

FYI: Illinois has fared fairly well against Division I programs from the Beehive State, going 7-4 against BYU, Utah, Utah State and Weber State combined. The Illini never have played Utah Valley or Southern Utah.



Scott Richey’s storylines

ON A MISSION

Class designation is in name only for multiple players on the BYU roster. Some of those “freshmen” or “sophomores” are in their 20s after serving an LDS mission trip. And the Cougars even have a player on their roster who started his college career before Illinois sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams. Kyle Davis played his first season in 2010-11 for Southern Utah and then served a two-year LDS mission before playing the 2013-14 season at Utah State. The 6-foot-8 senior forward sat out the 2014-15 season after transferring to BYU and then started all 37 games last season, averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.



PUSHING THE PACE

An opponent with talented guards who can push the tempo isn’t necessarily new for Illinois, but BYU presents a bit different challenge. The Cougars play at the third-fastest clip in the country — behind just The Citadel and Savannah State in the KenPom rankings — and do it with 6-10 forward Eric Mika willing to play just as fast. Mika might be the focal point of the BYU offense as its leading scorer, but he’s more than willing to get up and down the court. “Transition is a huge thing for them, and that’s what the coaches keep emphasizing with us,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Michael Finke said. “We’ve got to get back on defense, and we’ve got to push it on offense, too. They’re a team that likes to run, so that’s going to be good for us. We like to run, too, so it should be a lot of fun.”



GOOD TIME FOR A BREAK

Yes, even in Year 6, Abrams had finals to take this week. A bachelor’s and one graduate degree down, the Chicago native is working to complete a second master’s in education policy, organization and leadership. Just one game this week let the Illini adjust their practice schedule accordingly, including some short-but-hard stints at Ubben. “It’s been a good week for us, able to mentally get refreshed and stuff like that and take care of school,” said Abrams, who earned a bachelor’s in communication and his first master’s in recreation, sport and tourism. “Now we’re on break, so we get to focus on the season and Saturday’s game.”



Prediction: Illinois 84, BYU 79

This game is just as important as the previous four (all Illini wins) and the one to come (Wednesday’s Braggin’ Rights showdown against Missouri). The idea of “10-3 and 10-8” has permeated the Illinois fan base — 10 wins in nonconference, 10 in the Big Ten and the Illini should be NCAA tournament bound. So defeating BYU and then Missouri is fairly crucial to that plan. Illinois certainly has the offense to keep up with BYU, and if the defensive strides made in the last two weeks are any indication, the Illini might have enough stopping power, too. (N-G prediction record: 8-3)