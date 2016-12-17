Good evening everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report on location from the United Center in Chicago. Illinois (8-3) and BYU (7-3) are about 90 minutes from tip in the nightcap of the State Farm Chicago Legends doubleheader. Northwestern (in its weird gothic jerseys) and Dayton are well underway in our first game tonight. I've got my fingers crossed they wrap things up on schedule.

This is an important game for Illinois. If the fan favorite "10-3 in nonconference, 10-8 in Big Ten" plan for season is going to happen, that includes a victory tonight against BYU — and another next week in the Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis. Moreover, a victory against the Cougars would put another check mark in the "quality win" category come March. Can never have too many of those particular check marks. The Illini currently have just two, and with Missouri way (way, way, way) down, BYU is the final shot at another in the nonconference season.

While you're waiting for the game that matters the most — no offense Wildcats and Flyers — check out these Illini hoops offerings. There might not have been another game this week, but coveraged didn't slack from Loren Tate, myself and even a cameo from my predecessor Marcus Jackson.

'Available' Nichols ready to play again

CHAMPAIGN — Kipper Nichols arrived in Champaign a year ago, joining Illinois at the semester break after signing the month before. Since, the 6-foot-6 forward has done nothing but practice and go through skill workouts. Then more practices and more workouts.

Now the Tulane transfer is eligible. Nichols could make his Illinois debut Saturday when the Illini face BYU at 8:30 p.m. in the nightcap of the Chicago Legends doubleheader at United Center in Chicago.

“I couldn’t even put it into words,” Nichols said. “It wouldn’t do it justice. I’m super excited. I feel like I’ve been in college forever, and I haven’t played a game yet.”

To continue reading, click here.

Illini finding Windy City positively frigid

CHICAGO — Bob Falato has been to most of the 25 regular season games the Illinois basketball team has played at United Center since the building on the West Side opened in 1994.

The 1983 UI graduate and prominent donor recalls the glory days of Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Luther Head playing in front of 21,000 fans dressed in orange at the arena.

He also remembers last year, when the Illini squeaked by UIC in front of mostly empty seats (attendance: 5,151).

This year? He won't be at United Center for the UI's game against BYU on Saturday night.

"I've got two holiday parties to go to," he said.

Once a must-see in a city critical to the UI's mission, Illinois basketball has slipped several notches, failing to make a splash in a market it so desperately wants to conquer.

"Having sustained success and playing a fun brand of basketball helps," Falato said. "I'm hopeful we're on the right track, and once we get to a place where we're playing better basketball ..., there's no doubt the fans are going to come back."

To continue reading, click here.

