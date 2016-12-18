Illini frontcourt excels when given chances

CHICAGO — John Groce called his frontcourt rotation a strength of his team heading into this season.

Why not? Illinois had its full complement of post players available, with Mike Thorne Jr. and Leron Black back off injuries and joining 2015-16 stalwarts Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke.

Throw in the occasional minutes for Malcolm Hill at the 4 — plus Kipper Nichols gaining eligibility heading into Saturday’s game against BYU — and Illinois is flush with versatile options on the block.

Saturday also marked the first time in weeks the Illini made a consistent, concerted effort to run their offense inside-out, paint touch after paint touch. Illinois built a 16-point lead in the first half against BYU by getting the ball to its big men down low and letting them work.

Groce only wished his team had done it even more as the Illini went away from what was working best and ultimately had to fend off BYU the entire second half for a 75-73 victory at the United Center in Chicago.

“I don’t think it was nothing in particular that took us away from it,” sixth-year point guard Tracy Abrams said. “It was just a matter of they went zone a couple times and then man-to-man. It was just adjusting to the game play and understanding we’ve got to get it down there to the bigs. I thought we did a great job talking about it in the huddle. We understand our weapons.”

Illinois establishing an early presence down low led to Morgan’s best offensive output since the win against McKendree on Nov. 15 and the senior center’s first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Finke got on track offensively as well, with 10 first-half points and five total rebounds. Thorne added six points and four rebounds, and Black had four points and four rebounds while dealing with foul trouble.

Even more important than the scoring was the efficiency with which the Illinois bigs finished. Thorne shot 75 percent from the field, making three of his four shots. Morgan checked in at 70 percent on 10 attempts, Black at 67 percent and Finke at 60 percent.

“As Tracy said, the guys get a feel for where — he called it weapons — but obviously we’ve got some guys that can score in there, and they did a good job of getting the ball inside,” Groce said.

“I thought we could have gotten it in there even more in the second half,” Groce continued. “I know (Abrams) mentioned the zone, but that’s not an excuse. We’ve got to continue to play inside-out and be better there, but I thought those guys were really effective when we got them the ball inside.”

Both Thorne and Morgan in particular took it to BYU center Eric Mika in the first half, scoring against him and sending him to the bench with foul trouble. Mika ultimately with 25 points and eight rebounds, but the Cougars sophomore said Illinois’ bigs were a load underneath.

“Between Morgan and Thorne and then (Finke), those three guys come in and they have that rotation where they’re all rotation, but they’re all strong,” Mika said. “They all can get rebounds. It was definitely, I think, tough getting used to, but we kind of saw how (the officials) were calling fouls and we were able to play through it pretty well.”