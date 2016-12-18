Tate: Expect a volatile rest of season, Illini Nation

Other Related Content B-Y-Whew: UI survives inconsistent play

Brace yourself and get accustomed to inexplicable swings in rough waters, Illini Nation.

The basketball season will offer the same highs and lows as we witnessed in Chicago’s United Center late Saturday night ... alternately uplifting, disappointing, encouraging, frustrating and maddeningly unpredictable.

If you expect Malcolm Hill, Tracy Abrams and Leron Black to carry the load, that will happen on most occasions. But on this wintry night in the Windy City, John Groce’s gang received a robust performance off the bench from Maverick Morgan and Michael Finke, who combined for 24 points and 15 rebounds to basically neutralize the unstoppable post-ups by BYU’s 6-foot-10 Eric Mika (25 and 8).

Maybe John Groce is right. Maybe there is strength in numbers.



Showcasing potential

In a contest that ended 75-73 with BYU’s desperate half-court heave clanging off the back rim, the Illini produced an opening 15 1/2 minutes of what is possible.

They used crisp passes to work deep and set up short goals, shooting a blistering 60 percent in forging ahead 41-25.

In 12 games, they’ve never been more impressive.

Then came the BYU zone, which caused no problems on the first few possessions but soon led to offensive stagnation that nullified both penetration and post feeds. Illinois had no field goals in the remainder of the half.

Even as the flow of the game drastically changed, the Illini never gave up the lead.

With the shot clock repeatedly running down on them, they converted five key treys during a more deliberate second half, thereby staving off BYU efforts that cut the margin to 46-44, 51-48 and 60-58.

Two breakaway steals by Hill and Abrams created the last big spread at 67-58, and medium baseline jumpers by Jaylon Tate and Morgan, coupled with another Abrams steal, were crucial even as BYU rallied back within 69-68.

In the final analysis, the UI’s offense for the last 25 minutes consisted mostly of those long treys and three late turnover gifts ... and they can be thankful Mika’s teammates shot a dreary 34.7 percent.



More to come

It was that kind of game and you can expect a season full of them. The results will fall on both sides of the ledger. In this case, Illinois found a way despite Black’s return to foul trouble, despite Hill’s latest cold spell (he shot 3 of 12) and despite the inability of three UI “bigs” to sustain production after making 12 of 17 shots in the first half.

But if your reasonable goal is a 10-3 pre-conference record and an NCAA-earning 10-8 audit in Big Ten play, that remains attainable.

With momentum building in a five-game win streak, all they need to reach 10-3 is a victory Wednesday against a 5-5 Missouri team that fell to Eastern Illinois on Saturday ... the Panthers arriving in Columbia after a 12-hour storm-related ordeal on I-70.



Where are the fans?

The annual trips to Chicago and St. Louis were once “tough tickets” in those cities, but no more. The games have become less attractive, and arenas that were once sold out and uproarious are becoming increasingly smaller.

The glitz is gone. Beginning in 1994 with a much-hyped December showdown vs. Duke (a 70-65 loss), Illinois enjoyed an extraordinary 15-year stretch of success.

Including two NCAA tournament victories in 2002 and the Big Ten tourney triumphs in 2003 and 2005, the streaking Illini won 31 of 39 games in the United Center, not including the magical 90-89 comeback win over Arizona in Rosemont in 2005. Illinois was king of the hill.

But after defeating Georgia 78-42 in December of 2008, Illinois has dropped 6 of 11 games there including an embarrassing 57-54 setback at the hands of UI-Chicago in 2010, and barely edged UIC last year 83-79.

It’s a long climb back to the pinnacle. They took a step back in that direction Saturday.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com