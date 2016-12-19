Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Ballot breakdown: White's new team going strong
Mon, 12/19/2016 - 11:31pm | Scott Richey
UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan
Photo by: Robin Scholz
Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)

A look at how UI hoops writer Scott Richey’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    1
2. Kansas    2
3. Duke    3
4. UCLA    4
5. Kentucky    5
6. Baylor    6
7. Gonzaga    9
8. Creighton    10
9. Louisville    11
10. West Virginia    14
11. Virginia    12
12. Indiana    7
13. North Carolina    8
14. Florida State    15
15. Purdue    16
16. Butler    19
17. Wisconsin    17
18. South Carolina    13
19. Saint Mary’s    18
20. Xavier    20
21. Oregon    21
22. USC    22
23. Arizona    23
24. Cincinnati    24
25. Seton Hall    —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Villanova    1
2. UCLA    2
3. Kansas    3
4. Baylor    4
5. Duke    5
6. Kentucky    6
7. Gonzaga    8
8. North Carolina    7
9. Creighton    10
10. Louisville    11
11. West Virginia    12
12. Virginia    13
13. Butler    18
14. Wisconsin    14
15. Purdue    15
16. Indiana    16
17. Xavier    17
18. Arizona    19
19. Saint Mary’s    20
20. Oregon    22
21. Florida State    23
22. South Carolina    16
23. USC    24
24. Cincinnati    25
25. Notre Dame    21

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Have to think Oregon is simply biding its time toward the bottom of our ballot — and the Top 25. Dillon Brooks’ recovery from offseason foot surgery had him on the bench when the Ducks lost to Baylor on Nov. 15 and playing limited minutes six days later in a loss to Georgetown. Now, the preseason All-American is back in the starting lineup and just put up 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a win against UNLV.

 

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Notre Dame    2
3. Baylor    3
4. Maryland    4
5. Mississippi State    5
6. South Carolina    6
7. Florida State    7
8. Louisville    10
9. Washington    11
10. Duke    12
11. UCLA    8
12. Stanford    9
13. Colorado    13
14. Miami    14
15. West Virginia    15
16. Ohio State    16
17. Virginia Tech    17
18. South Florida    18
19. Oregon State    19
20. Kansas State    20
21. Oklahoma    21
22. Arizona State    22
23. Oklahoma State    23
24. Kentucky    25
25. DePaul    24

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM    PREV.
1. Connecticut    1
2. Notre Dame    2
3. Baylor    3
4. Maryland    4
5. Mississippi State    5
6. South Carolina    6
7. Florida State    7
8. Louisville    8
9. Washington    11
10. UCLA    9
11. Miami    13
12. Ohio State    12
13. West Virginia    14
14. Stanford    10
15. Colorado    15
16. Texas    16
17. Duke    18
18. Kentucky    19
19. Syracuse    21
20. Oklahoma    20
21. South Florida    22
21. Arizona State    23
23. Virginia Tech    24
24. Kansas State    —
25. Oregon State    —

Richey’s Random Thoughts
Chatrice White transferred from Illinois after the 2015-16 season with the intention of finding a team bound for the NCAA tournament. She almost assuredly got it at Florida State. The Seminoles (10-1) have been ranked in the top 12 all season and currently sit seventh, with their lone loss coming against now-No. 1 UConn — and only by two points. White is Florida State’s top reserve, averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game off the bench.

