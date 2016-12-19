Ballot breakdown: White's new team going strong

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball vs. Central Michigan » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Illinois' guard Tracy Abrams (13) looks to get around Central Michigan's guard Marcus Keene (3) during their NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, IL on Saturday, Dec.10, 2016.(AP Photo/Robin Scholz)

A look at how UI hoops writer Scott Richey’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:

Richey's Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 1

2. Kansas 2

3. Duke 3

4. UCLA 4

5. Kentucky 5

6. Baylor 6

7. Gonzaga 9

8. Creighton 10

9. Louisville 11

10. West Virginia 14

11. Virginia 12

12. Indiana 7

13. North Carolina 8

14. Florida State 15

15. Purdue 16

16. Butler 19

17. Wisconsin 17

18. South Carolina 13

19. Saint Mary’s 18

20. Xavier 20

21. Oregon 21

22. USC 22

23. Arizona 23

24. Cincinnati 24

25. Seton Hall —

Associated Press Men's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Villanova 1

2. UCLA 2

3. Kansas 3

4. Baylor 4

5. Duke 5

6. Kentucky 6

7. Gonzaga 8

8. North Carolina 7

9. Creighton 10

10. Louisville 11

11. West Virginia 12

12. Virginia 13

13. Butler 18

14. Wisconsin 14

15. Purdue 15

16. Indiana 16

17. Xavier 17

18. Arizona 19

19. Saint Mary’s 20

20. Oregon 22

21. Florida State 23

22. South Carolina 16

23. USC 24

24. Cincinnati 25

25. Notre Dame 21

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Have to think Oregon is simply biding its time toward the bottom of our ballot — and the Top 25. Dillon Brooks’ recovery from offseason foot surgery had him on the bench when the Ducks lost to Baylor on Nov. 15 and playing limited minutes six days later in a loss to Georgetown. Now, the preseason All-American is back in the starting lineup and just put up 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a win against UNLV.

Richey's Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Notre Dame 2

3. Baylor 3

4. Maryland 4

5. Mississippi State 5

6. South Carolina 6

7. Florida State 7

8. Louisville 10

9. Washington 11

10. Duke 12

11. UCLA 8

12. Stanford 9

13. Colorado 13

14. Miami 14

15. West Virginia 15

16. Ohio State 16

17. Virginia Tech 17

18. South Florida 18

19. Oregon State 19

20. Kansas State 20

21. Oklahoma 21

22. Arizona State 22

23. Oklahoma State 23

24. Kentucky 25

25. DePaul 24

Associated Press Women's Top 25

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Connecticut 1

2. Notre Dame 2

3. Baylor 3

4. Maryland 4

5. Mississippi State 5

6. South Carolina 6

7. Florida State 7

8. Louisville 8

9. Washington 11

10. UCLA 9

11. Miami 13

12. Ohio State 12

13. West Virginia 14

14. Stanford 10

15. Colorado 15

16. Texas 16

17. Duke 18

18. Kentucky 19

19. Syracuse 21

20. Oklahoma 20

21. South Florida 22

21. Arizona State 23

23. Virginia Tech 24

24. Kansas State —

25. Oregon State —

Richey’s Random Thoughts

Chatrice White transferred from Illinois after the 2015-16 season with the intention of finding a team bound for the NCAA tournament. She almost assuredly got it at Florida State. The Seminoles (10-1) have been ranked in the top 12 all season and currently sit seventh, with their lone loss coming against now-No. 1 UConn — and only by two points. White is Florida State’s top reserve, averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game off the bench.