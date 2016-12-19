Ballot breakdown: White's new team going strong
A look at how UI hoops writer Scott Richey’s polls compare with those of the Associated Press:
Richey's Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 1
2. Kansas 2
3. Duke 3
4. UCLA 4
5. Kentucky 5
6. Baylor 6
7. Gonzaga 9
8. Creighton 10
9. Louisville 11
10. West Virginia 14
11. Virginia 12
12. Indiana 7
13. North Carolina 8
14. Florida State 15
15. Purdue 16
16. Butler 19
17. Wisconsin 17
18. South Carolina 13
19. Saint Mary’s 18
20. Xavier 20
21. Oregon 21
22. USC 22
23. Arizona 23
24. Cincinnati 24
25. Seton Hall —
Associated Press Men's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Villanova 1
2. UCLA 2
3. Kansas 3
4. Baylor 4
5. Duke 5
6. Kentucky 6
7. Gonzaga 8
8. North Carolina 7
9. Creighton 10
10. Louisville 11
11. West Virginia 12
12. Virginia 13
13. Butler 18
14. Wisconsin 14
15. Purdue 15
16. Indiana 16
17. Xavier 17
18. Arizona 19
19. Saint Mary’s 20
20. Oregon 22
21. Florida State 23
22. South Carolina 16
23. USC 24
24. Cincinnati 25
25. Notre Dame 21
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Have to think Oregon is simply biding its time toward the bottom of our ballot — and the Top 25. Dillon Brooks’ recovery from offseason foot surgery had him on the bench when the Ducks lost to Baylor on Nov. 15 and playing limited minutes six days later in a loss to Georgetown. Now, the preseason All-American is back in the starting lineup and just put up 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a win against UNLV.
Richey's Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Baylor 3
4. Maryland 4
5. Mississippi State 5
6. South Carolina 6
7. Florida State 7
8. Louisville 10
9. Washington 11
10. Duke 12
11. UCLA 8
12. Stanford 9
13. Colorado 13
14. Miami 14
15. West Virginia 15
16. Ohio State 16
17. Virginia Tech 17
18. South Florida 18
19. Oregon State 19
20. Kansas State 20
21. Oklahoma 21
22. Arizona State 22
23. Oklahoma State 23
24. Kentucky 25
25. DePaul 24
Associated Press Women's Top 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Connecticut 1
2. Notre Dame 2
3. Baylor 3
4. Maryland 4
5. Mississippi State 5
6. South Carolina 6
7. Florida State 7
8. Louisville 8
9. Washington 11
10. UCLA 9
11. Miami 13
12. Ohio State 12
13. West Virginia 14
14. Stanford 10
15. Colorado 15
16. Texas 16
17. Duke 18
18. Kentucky 19
19. Syracuse 21
20. Oklahoma 20
21. South Florida 22
21. Arizona State 23
23. Virginia Tech 24
24. Kansas State —
25. Oregon State —
Richey’s Random Thoughts
Chatrice White transferred from Illinois after the 2015-16 season with the intention of finding a team bound for the NCAA tournament. She almost assuredly got it at Florida State. The Seminoles (10-1) have been ranked in the top 12 all season and currently sit seventh, with their lone loss coming against now-No. 1 UConn — and only by two points. White is Florida State’s top reserve, averaging 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game off the bench.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.