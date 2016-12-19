Braggin' Rights set to 36th version

Other Related Content Illini frontcourt excels when given chances

CHAMPAIGN — Deon Thomas’ final Braggin’ Rights experience came in easily the most well-known of the 35 games in the series between Illinois and Missouri.

It was the final game at The Arena on Oakland Avenue. Reason enough to hold some historical significance. Three overtimes, of course, made the 1993 game fairly easy to remember, too.

Missed free throws kept the Illini from closing it out in regulation. A dunk from Missouri freshman Kelly Thames sent it to the second overtime.

That’s when two more missed free throws by Kiwane Garris — with no time on the clock — erased another opportunity for an Illinois win. Then Lamont Frazier did what Garris couldn’t, clinching Missouri’s 108-107 victory at the free throw line in triple overtime.

“For someone that knew and understood it was going to be my last Braggin’ Rights game, along with our other seniors on the floor, I was giving everything,” said Thomas, who finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. “People talk about giving 100 percent. I think we gave 200 percent that night.

“It was an exciting game, as all of them were in the past. It was hotly contested. We were going at it, man, back and forth. Unfortunately we came up on the short end of the stick that year.”

Thomas returns to Wednesday’s 36th edition of the Braggin’ Rights game in a new role, serving as the Fighting Illini Sports Network radio analyst. It might be a different venue — the 22nd year at Scottrade Center — but Thomas is just as excited.

“The Braggin’ Rights game, in my opinion, has been, historically, one of the best rivalry games in the country,” Thomas said. “For me to go back and be able to announce it on the radio and re-live some of my days there and playing against Mizzou is very exciting.”

Thomas was on the winning end of just one Braggin’ Rights game, as a freshman in 1990. The eventual all-time scoring leader had 23 points — to go with Andy Kaufmann’s 33 — in that 84-81 victory. Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore in a 61-44 loss and put up 17 points and 11 rebounds as a junior in a 66-65 defeat.

That’s two Braggin’ Rights losses by two combined points.

“It definitely typified what this rivalry is about,” Thomas said.

Thomas also understands the game has lost a bit of its luster. Last year’s announced attendance of 14,456 was even lower than those from when games were played at The Arena, which sat several thousand fewer fans than Scottrade Center.

“I think when the two schools are struggling the way they have been in the past — not making the tournament (and) not having the big-name players from the state, which would ignite the fans in the state — it’s typical to have a letdown in attendance,” Thomas said. “Illinois has a big recruiting class coming in next year. They’re doing extremely well this year. I’d expect the Illinois fans to be out in droves Wednesday.”

And the Missouri fans?

“I would expect that they would (show) for this game,” Thomas said. “It’s the ‘Border War.’ As the talent comes back to Champaign and back to Mizzou, I think this rivalry will definitely heat up again.”

History in numbers

No matter the name — Kiel Center, Savvis Center or Scottrade Center — the Braggin’ Rights game was must-see basketball in St. Louis. For the first 21 years after it changed homes from The Arena, at least. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY provides a look at some historical data:



BRAGGIN’ RIGHTS ATTENDANCE — Scottrade Center

1994 21,714

First game in the new home was a 76-58 Missouri win — one of the wider margins of victory in the series. Illinois shot just 12 percent from three-point range as a team and was led by Shelly Clark’s 15 points and Richard Keene’s 12.

1995 21,901

1996 22,371

1997 22,371

1998 22,471

1999 22,484

2000 22,089

2001 22,153

2002 22,153

2003 22,153

2004 22,153

2005 22,153

2006 22,153

2007 21,941

2008 19,586

2009 20,497

2010 21,906

2011 22,087

2012 22,139

2013 21,987

2014 20,079

2015 14,456

Worst draw came with both teams sporting five losses heading into the game. Illinois nearly let double-digit halftime lead evaporate but solid late free throw shooting from Malcolm Hill (21 points), Kendrick Nunn (19) and Michael Finke (16) helped.



BRAGGIN’ RIGHTS SERIES RECORD

Illinois 23, Missouri 12

1980 Illinois (x1)

1981 Missouri (x1)

1982 No Game

1983-1990 Illinois (x8)

1991-1994 Missouri (x4)

1995-1996 Illinois (x2)

1997-1999 Missouri (x3)

2000-2008 Illinois (x9)

2009-2012 Missouri (x4)

2013-2015 Illinois (x3)