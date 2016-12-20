Seniors look to complete sweep

CHAMPAIGN — No current Illinois player or coach knows more about Braggin’ Rights heartbreak than Tracy Abrams. Of course, no current Illini has been at Illinois longer than Abrams.



The sixth-year point guard has experienced two Braggin’ Rights losses to Missouri — one as a freshman under Bruce Weber in 2011 and another as a sophomore under John Groce in 2012. But Abrams also set Illinois on its current path of three consecutive wins, knocking down a pair of clutch free throws in 2013.



“I know we had a losing streak before that game, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to find a way or do something to get this losing streak away,’ ” Abrams said. Illinois also had lost two straight before he joined the program. “It came down to me making a few free throws. I’m glad it played out like that.”



Then Abrams missed two consecutive seasons, but Illinois kept leaving St. Louis with wins and the Illini seniors have a chance to cap their careers having never lost to Missouri when the 36th Braggin’ Rights game tips off at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Scottrade Center.



“I think it’s just a pretty cool experience that I have a chance to go four wins in a row,” said Illinois senior guard Malcolm Hill, who grew up just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis in Fairview Heights. “Not many people can say that. Especially because it’s in my hometown, I think it would be a nice Christmas present for my city if we get the win.”



Nothing about three consecutive wins for seniors including Hill, Maverick Morgan and Jaylon Tate has been particularly easy. They’ve won the last three games by one, three and five points. Typical Braggin’ Rights fare.



“I think every year — no matter what the records are, how good or bad the team is — it’s always going to be a tough and close game,” Hill said. “It’s just real physical. I think it’s one of the best college basketball rivalry games there is in the country.”



The challenge Illinois coach John Groce has given his team is to not let the rivalry aspect outweigh the game itself.



“I’ve learned over the years coaching in the game it’s very, very important to stay true to who we are,” Groce said. “We certainly want to play with great energy and enthusiasm — I know we’ll do that — but we’ve got to play within the framework of the team and what we do philosophically and not be a bunch of wild hairs.



“Coaching this game, you know that guys sometimes on both sides can play at another level. Should it be that way? Probably not. You want consistency — certainly I know I do; I’m sure Kim (Anderson) does as well — over greatness over the course of a season, but sometimes this game brings that out in you. I think our ability to play with great energy and effort yet within our character is really, really important.”



Having a veteran team, Groce said, helps in trying to balance the extra energy brought on by the rivalry game.



“I think those guys are certainly old enough and aware enough to know that the past four years’ games we’ve been in have nothing to do with (Wednesday),” Groce said. “The win on Saturday has nothing to do with (Wednesday). You’ve got to play what’s in front of you — the possession in front of you, the game that’s in front of you.”



The Illinois players have bought in to that idea. Abrams said the Illini will approach Wednesday’s game like any other. Morgan called it “just another game” but couldn’t help but mention how it isn’t, either.



“Games are up and down; they’re always crazy,” Morgan said. “Some people play out of character. Some people play above their standards, above team standards.”