Tate: It's been a while since rivalry rocked

Illinois’ season-opening football series against Missouri in St. Louis — a “natural” drawing crowds over 60,000 — died after Illinois lost for the sixth consecutive time in 2010.



Starting zero-and-one is no way to attract home fans and build a football program. So Illinois called it off.



And now, with Mizzou wallowing in hard times, the once-spectacular Braggin’ Rights basketball series is striving to recover its once-national appeal. This has been a Christmastime headliner and the hottest ticket of St. Louis winters with feverish fans divided like a Cubs-Cardinals baseball showdown.



It’s still an attraction, even with the lowest-ever turnout of 14,456 last year, but a fourth straight Illini victory — if John Groce’s gang can pull it off — will draw more UI sighs of relief than celebratory pileups ... like the one after Rayvonte Rice’s buzzer-beater in 2014.



That’s because this Tigers team has suffered embarrassing losses to North Carolina Central and Eastern Illinois (Saturday) and is reeling for the third consecutive year under Kim Anderson.



State of Missouri hoops



Events athletic and administrative (beyond his control) have placed Anderson, a former Tigers player, on the hot seat.



Rats scrambling from a burning ship never scurried faster than basketball players departing Columbia. There’s nobody left from the team two seasons ago.



Guard Wes Clark was dismissed (or quit, take your choice). Johnathan Williams transferred to Gonzaga, Montaque Gill-Caesar to San Diego State, Namon Wright to Colorado, Jakeenan Gant to UL Lafayette and Tramaine Isabell to Drexel. D’Angelo Allen left early. Ryan Rosburg and Keith Shamburger are long gone.



Anderson is left holding the bag with essentially a frosh-soph team. That’s why he gave immediate minutes to mid-year Texas transfer Jordan Barnett on Saturday. The start-over nature of this team explains the weak 5-5 start on top of consecutive 3-15 finishes in the SEC.



The heydays of the '80s



For Illinoisans crossing the river, the Braggin’ Rights shootouts peaked in the late 1980s when Norm Stewart’s ranked Tigers were routinely manhandled by Lou Henson’s Flyin’ Illini.



In 1987, a team led by Ken Battle, Nick Anderson and Kendall Gill was unranked and relatively unknown because of two early losses when they rocked No. 17 Mizzou, 75-63, before Christmas. Things were heating up.



The Illini were driving toward No. 1 a year later when they fell 18 behind and rode the coattails of a red-hot Battle (28 points) in hauling out the most dramatic UI win in the series, 87-84. Mizzou later joined Illinois in the power-packed NCAA regional in Minneapolis but fell to Syracuse. The Illini advanced past Louisville and the Orange.



And the 101-93 victory in 1989 was no less exciting as the No. 5 Illini dumped the No. 4 Tigers with Marcus Liberty netting 26 and Gill 25. Missouri stars like all-time scoring leader Derrick Chievous and Doug Smith never got a win in the series as Henson’s eight-game streak carried through 1990, the year Andy Kaufmann set the series record of 33 points.



Beat goes on



The Bill Self-Bruce Weber era stacked another Braggin’ Rights streak, this time reaching nine.



Brian Cook scored 25 points as he teamed with guards Cory Bradford and Frank Williams for an 86-81 overtime win in 2000. They repeated that success (72-61) in a battle of Top 10 teams in 2001. And Cook teamed with freshman guards Dee Brown and Deron Williams for an 85-70 win a year later.



For the Illini, there is no long-running series in which they can be prouder. They lead 23-12 in St. Louis and will attract the bulk of tonight’s crowd as they’re favored to make it a 2-1 ratio.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.